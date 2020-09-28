UVa's football schedule is tough; it could have been even tougher

"And, yeah, your fortitude, just of going from one [game] to the next, regardless of home or away or outcome."

Remarkably, Virginia had not faced Clemson in six years before falling to the Tigers in the ACC title game. The last time that UVa had gone to Clemson's "Death Valley" before that was when the Tigers routed the Cavaliers 59-10 in 2013.

At least Virginia won't have to worry about a capacity crowd of 81,500 at Memorial Stadium, where attendance Saturday was listed at 18,609 when the Tigers rolled over The Citadel 49-0, scoring all of their points in the first half.

"One of the amazing experiences at the [UVa-Duke] game on Saturday was seeing players look up in the stands to their families if they hadn't seen them since July," Mendenhall said. "They haven't been able to go home and their families haven't been to come visit.

"There's a lot of emotion with families wanting to connect and not being able to. In terms of going on the road [to Clemson], it's just the next challenge. It won't be a normal road game. In fact, our approach has been, the more it looks like a normal road game, the less likely we are to be doing it right."