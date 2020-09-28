UVa's football schedule is tough; it could have been even tougher

If it seems that Virginia has an unusually difficult football schedule, consider what it could have been.
As originally planned, UVa would have opened the season against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, followed 19 days later by a visit to Clemson, a team that trounced the Cavaliers 62-17 in last year's ACC championship game.
UVa faces a seemingly brutal schedule that includes road games at Clemson, Miami, Florida State and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers also go to Wake Forest, where they haven't won since 2002.
"My preliminary impressions were that it was going to be the most challenging schedule that I've ever taken on as a head coach," Bronco Mendenhall said Monday on a Zoom call with reporters who cover the team.
"It's just quality opponents from beginning to end, with no letup or no break. What I have learned in playing an ACC schedule is that I've really worked hard at balancing our schedule with our four nonconference games."
As opposed to the 2019 season, when Virginia had four nonconference games, counting Notre Dame, late addition Abilene Christian is the only nonconference opponent this year.
"This [schedule] doesn't allow any balance," Mendenhall said. "It just allows quality, after quality, after quality, which certainly tests your coaching. It certainly tests your roster and the depth.
"And, yeah, your fortitude, just of going from one [game] to the next, regardless of home or away or outcome."
Remarkably, Virginia had not faced Clemson in six years before falling to the Tigers in the ACC title game. The last time that UVa had gone to Clemson's "Death Valley" before that was when the Tigers routed the Cavaliers 59-10 in 2013.
At least Virginia won't have to worry about a capacity crowd of 81,500 at Memorial Stadium, where attendance Saturday was listed at 18,609 when the Tigers rolled over The Citadel 49-0, scoring all of their points in the first half.
"One of the amazing experiences at the [UVa-Duke] game on Saturday was seeing players look up in the stands to their families if they hadn't seen them since July," Mendenhall said. "They haven't been able to go home and their families haven't been to come visit.
"There's a lot of emotion with families wanting to connect and not being able to. In terms of going on the road [to Clemson], it's just the next challenge. It won't be a normal road game. In fact, our approach has been, the more it looks like a normal road game, the less likely we are to be doing it right."
There are three players from South Carolina on the UVa roster, only one of whom played Saturday. That was Lavel Davis, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound freshman from Dorchester, South Carolina, who had four receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Cavaliers' 38-20 victory over Duke.
UVa's receiving corps, including 6-7, 265-pound transfer Tony Poljan, does not lack for size. Poljan, originally a quarterback who moved to tight end at Central Michigan, had four catches for 44 yards Saturday.
"Football is a game of one-on-one," Mendenhall said. "When you have length and size, unless the opponent has someone of similar length and size, they'd have to compensate. With those two players, most match-ups will be in our favor.
"There's lots of work still to do in execution but I certainly like the start that they've had."
The Cavaliers' first-time starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Brennan Armstrong, also received a favorable review after passing for 269 yards and one touchdown, He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown.
"There are quarterbacks that like to run and elude," Mendenhall said. " Then, there are players who like to run for the sake of running and they do it unabashedly and aren't afraid to run over or into or through [opponents].
"Brennan is somewhere in between."
