 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa's Graduation Success Rate for athletes a school high
0 comments

UVa's Graduation Success Rate for athletes a school high

{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA logo
Courtesy NCAA

The NCAA released its Graduation Success Rate data Tuesday, and the University of Virginia achieved its best rate ever.

Ninety-five% of UVa scholarship freshman athletes entering school from 2010 to 2013 graduated within six years. UVa’s previous high was 94% in last year’s report. The NCAA debuted its GSR formula in 1998.

Virginia Tech’s GSR for all scholarship freshman athletes entering from 2010 to 2013 was 91%, 3 points higher than the national rate of 88% for Division I athletes in those four classes.

Radford’s GSR was 94% and VMI’s was 84%.

Unlike the federal graduation rates, the GSR formula does not dock a school’s rate when an athlete in good academic standing leaves the university. The GSR also credits a school when an athlete who transfers to its campus graduates,

The GSR for Tech football was 87%, 7 points higher than the national rate for FBS teams of 80%. The GSR for UVa football was 90%.

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball GSR was just 75%, worse than the national rate for Division I men’s basketball of 84%. The GSR for UVa men’s basketball was 100%.

The GSR of other Tech teams ranged from 82% (women’s basketball) to 100% (baseball, men’s golf, women's golf, women’s soccer, softball and women’s tennis).

The GSR of other UVa teams ranged from 86% (women’s tennis) to 100% (baseball, men’s swimming and diving, men's tennis, women’s basketball, women’s cross country/track and field, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s soccer, softball, women’s swimming and volleyball).

The Radford men’s basketball GSR was 86%. Other Radford teams ranged from 78% (men’s cross country/track and field) to 100% (men’s soccer, men's tennis, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis and volleyball).

VMI football’s GSR was 81%, with basketball at 80%. Other VMI teams ranged from 64% (wrestling) to 100% (women's water polo and co-ed rifle).

•The federal graduation rates also were released Tuesday.

Eighty-one% of Tech freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2013 graduated from Tech within six years, compared with 86% of all Tech students in that class.

The federal rate for Tech football was 85% in that specific class, with men’s basketball at 20% and women’s basketball at 60%. Baseball was at 73%.

At UVa, 80% of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2013 graduated from UVa within six years, compared to 95% of all UVa students in that class.

The federal rate for UVa football was 89% in that class. Men’s basketball was at 100%, with women's basketball at 50%. Baseball was at 29%.

At Radford, 57% of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2013 graduated from Radford within six years, compared to 55% of all Radford students in that class.

The federal rate for Radford men’s basketball in that class was 50%, with women's basketball at 33%. Baseball was at 75%.

At VMI, 77% of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2013 graduated within six years, compared to 79% of all VMI students in that class.

The federal rate for VMI football was 76%, with men’s basketball at 60%. Baseball was at 100%.

The national federal rate for Division I freshman scholarship athletes was 69% for that class.

How They Rate

The overall Graduation Success Rate for four colleges of note, measuring the percentage of scholarship freshman athletes who entered school from 2010-13 and who graduated within six years.

UVa: 95%

Radford: 94%

Virginia Tech: 91%

VMI: 84%

National Div. I rate: 88%

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert