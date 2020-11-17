UVa's Graduation Success Rate for athletes a school high

The NCAA released its Graduation Success Rate data Tuesday, and the University of Virginia achieved its best rate ever.

Ninety-five% of UVa scholarship freshman athletes entering school from 2010 to 2013 graduated within six years. UVa’s previous high was 94% in last year’s report. The NCAA debuted its GSR formula in 1998.

Virginia Tech’s GSR for all scholarship freshman athletes entering from 2010 to 2013 was 91%, 3 points higher than the national rate of 88% for Division I athletes in those four classes.

Radford’s GSR was 94% and VMI’s was 84%.

Unlike the federal graduation rates, the GSR formula does not dock a school’s rate when an athlete in good academic standing leaves the university. The GSR also credits a school when an athlete who transfers to its campus graduates,

The GSR for Tech football was 87%, 7 points higher than the national rate for FBS teams of 80%. The GSR for UVa football was 90%.

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball GSR was just 75%, worse than the national rate for Division I men’s basketball of 84%. The GSR for UVa men’s basketball was 100%.