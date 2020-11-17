UVa's Graduation Success Rate for athletes a school high

The NCAA released its Graduation Success Rate data Tuesday, and the University of Virginia achieved its best rate ever.
Ninety-five% of UVa scholarship freshman athletes entering school from 2010 to 2013 graduated within six years. UVa’s previous high was 94% in last year’s report. The NCAA debuted its GSR formula in 1998.
Virginia Tech’s GSR for all scholarship freshman athletes entering from 2010 to 2013 was 91%, 3 points higher than the national rate of 88% for Division I athletes in those four classes.
Radford’s GSR was 94% and VMI’s was 84%.
Unlike the federal graduation rates, the GSR formula does not dock a school’s rate when an athlete in good academic standing leaves the university. The GSR also credits a school when an athlete who transfers to its campus graduates,
The GSR for Tech football was 87%, 7 points higher than the national rate for FBS teams of 80%. The GSR for UVa football was 90%.
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball GSR was just 75%, worse than the national rate for Division I men’s basketball of 84%. The GSR for UVa men’s basketball was 100%.
The GSR of other Tech teams ranged from 82% (women’s basketball) to 100% (baseball, men’s golf, women's golf, women’s soccer, softball and women’s tennis).
The GSR of other UVa teams ranged from 86% (women’s tennis) to 100% (baseball, men’s swimming and diving, men's tennis, women’s basketball, women’s cross country/track and field, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse, women’s soccer, softball, women’s swimming and volleyball).
The Radford men’s basketball GSR was 86%. Other Radford teams ranged from 78% (men’s cross country/track and field) to 100% (men’s soccer, men's tennis, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis and volleyball).
VMI football’s GSR was 81%, with basketball at 80%. Other VMI teams ranged from 64% (wrestling) to 100% (women's water polo and co-ed rifle).
•The federal graduation rates also were released Tuesday.
Eighty-one% of Tech freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2013 graduated from Tech within six years, compared with 86% of all Tech students in that class.
The federal rate for Tech football was 85% in that specific class, with men’s basketball at 20% and women’s basketball at 60%. Baseball was at 73%.
At UVa, 80% of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2013 graduated from UVa within six years, compared to 95% of all UVa students in that class.
The federal rate for UVa football was 89% in that class. Men’s basketball was at 100%, with women's basketball at 50%. Baseball was at 29%.
At Radford, 57% of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2013 graduated from Radford within six years, compared to 55% of all Radford students in that class.
The federal rate for Radford men’s basketball in that class was 50%, with women's basketball at 33%. Baseball was at 75%.
At VMI, 77% of freshman scholarship athletes entering school in 2013 graduated within six years, compared to 79% of all VMI students in that class.
The federal rate for VMI football was 76%, with men’s basketball at 60%. Baseball was at 100%.
The national federal rate for Division I freshman scholarship athletes was 69% for that class.
