VHSL 'strongly advises' basketball teams to wear masks during games, practices

“At the time, I remember hearing you don’t want to wear these during a game because they’re around your neck and somebody’s hand could get caught in it and yank you down, or it was just something else to get your hand caught in,” he said.

Many Timesland teams including those in the Alleghany and Roanoke City Health Districts began basketball practice Dec. 7 under the VHSL’s Phase 2 guidelines which require social distancing and no shared equipment.

Each player must use a separate basketball in drills and cannot pass the ball to a teammate.

Cave Spring’s boys team, which has been forced to practice in the school’s auxiliary gymnasium because of ongoing problems with the installation of the new floor in the main gym, has gone through drills wearing face masks all week because of the crowded conditions.

“Our guys have done a good job with it, all things considered,” Knights coach Jacob Gruse said. “Coaching in [a mask] is tough enough, but these kids have to run in it.

“Everybody’s freaking out, but we’ve been doing it all week. Nothing’s changed for us.”