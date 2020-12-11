VHSL 'strongly advises' basketball teams to wear masks during games, practices

Covering an opponent on a basketball court just took on a new meaning.
The VHSL has informed its member schools that it “strongly advises” basketball players to wear a mask at all times during games and practices during the 2020-21 season to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Timesland schools hit the practice court Friday in advance of the scheduled opening of the basketball season Dec. 21 with players donning face coverings as advised by a VHSL memo distributed Thursday night.
Lord Botetourt High School athletic director Chuck Pound left school Friday seeking more details about whether the directive from the VHSL mandate is a rule to be enforced or merely a strong suggestion.
“‘I’m not really sure,” Pound said. “I’ve been hoping we’ll get some kind of clarification or justification.”
Boys and girls basketball were not specifically targeted in the VHSL email about the use of face masks. The advisory was aimed at all VHSL activities other than wrestling, swimming and diving, competitive cheerleading and gymnastics.
Pound said Lord Botetourt purchased “neck gaiters” earlier this year for its boys and girls athletes to wear, but the Cavaliers’ AD and former girls head coach said there has been confusion about the safety of the protective cloth device.
“At the time, I remember hearing you don’t want to wear these during a game because they’re around your neck and somebody’s hand could get caught in it and yank you down, or it was just something else to get your hand caught in,” he said.
Many Timesland teams including those in the Alleghany and Roanoke City Health Districts began basketball practice Dec. 7 under the VHSL’s Phase 2 guidelines which require social distancing and no shared equipment.
Each player must use a separate basketball in drills and cannot pass the ball to a teammate.
Cave Spring’s boys team, which has been forced to practice in the school’s auxiliary gymnasium because of ongoing problems with the installation of the new floor in the main gym, has gone through drills wearing face masks all week because of the crowded conditions.
“Our guys have done a good job with it, all things considered,” Knights coach Jacob Gruse said. “Coaching in [a mask] is tough enough, but these kids have to run in it.
“Everybody’s freaking out, but we’ve been doing it all week. Nothing’s changed for us.”
Many schools have postponed games until at least January, while others will make decisions whether to play on a weekly basis, using local health department metrics that at present look virtually impossible to meet.
Earlier this fall, the VHSL pushed the start of its winter season back from its normal late-November, early-December start.
Northside boys basketball coach Bill Pope is an advocate of further delaying the winter season — which also includes wrestling, swimming and indoor track — in order to perhaps salvage it.
“I think they should look at whatever options are out there,” Pope said. “Look at what might be doable and shorten all three [winter, fall and spring] seasons.
“At the beginning of the year they decided to move the fall sports with the idea that nobody should get their whole season completely cut. I think they could have three seasons and pick a start where you think it can be done. Not start when you think it can’t be done.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!