Virginia faces another test against next-level No. 1 Clemson Tigers

While Virginia's football team has not played at Clemson since 2009, there won't be a lack of familiarity when the teams meet at 8 p.m. Saturday at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

There might be too much familiarity for the Cavaliers, who were 62-17 losers when UVa and Clemson met in last year's ACC championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tigers, who are ranked No. 1 in the Football Bowl Subdivision following lopsided victories over Wake Forest and The Citadel, enter Saturday's game as a 28-point favorite over the Cavaliers, who opened the season with a 38-20 victory over Duke.

"We won the Coastal Division [last year] and were just so excited about it," UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said on his talk show this week. "We didn’t know how to come off of that and completely dial in for the next opponent.

"Not only was it the next opponent. It was an exceptional opponent in the world of college football. So, there's a different tier — the playoff tier and the national championship tier — and Clemson is as at that level.