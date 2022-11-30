Virginia native Broughman stokes Dawgs attack

Travis Broughman isn’t just the only Virginian on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. He’s also the only player on the roster from south of the Mason-Dixon line.

Born in Richmond and raised in Mechanicsville, Broughman has some advantages playing pro hockey in his home state. Family and friends are just a three-hour drive away and can come watch him compete whenever they want. He takes pride in representing his city and the commonwealth at large.

“Oh, yeah. It’s a lot of fun,” Broughman said. “Hopefully, kids here and kids back home in Richmond can see that it doesn’t matter if you’re from Virginia, which isn’t the biggest hockey place. If you put your mind to it and do the right things, you can make it somewhere.”

Broughman, who joined the Dawgs last March after his final season at SUNY-Oswego, has been one of the SPHL’s top offensive performers so far this season. He’s second on the Dawgs in goals (four) and assists (eight) heading into Thursday’s home game against Knoxville.

His production has been key to Roanoke’s 6-4-2 start — a massive improvement over their 0-3-4 opening to last season.

“He’s a beast out there,” Roanoke coach Dan Bremner said. “His puck protection, his puck control, his next-level thinking — the plays that he’s making are just unbelievable. He shoots the puck, goes to the net. He’s a hard player, a disciplined player.”

Broughman credits his nimble stickhandling to years of playing roller hockey with his two older brothers and friends. The 6-foot-2 forward tried ice skating for the first time at age 4 and immediately was hooked.

“I never really looked back,” Broughman said. “I think it was just everything — the speed, a different type of sport than most. I used to love roller blades, so I just picked up a stick and started playing. You start watching on TV, how awesome it is. It was definitely love at first sight.”

He and his friends created just enough of a core to field an ice hockey team at Lee-Davis High, which changed its name to Mechanicsville High in 2020. Broughman followed that with a productive career at SUNY-Oswego, where he majored in wellness management.

The coaching staff there has connections with Bremner, which helped Broughman latch on with the Dawgs. He notched two playoff goals last season during Roanoke’s run to the President’s Cup Final.

“When he has the puck, it’s almost like the entire arena just stops and watches him,” said Dawgs veteran Mac Jansen, who typically plays on the same line as Broughman. “He’s truly mesmerizing, a special player.”

While admittedly not the most fluid skater in the league, Broughman uses his size to his advantage in protecting the puck and staying strong in possession. He’s worked hard to become an asset on the defensive end, as well.

Broughman has averaged a point per game so far this season. Bremner says that average could have been even higher had Broughman gotten a few bounces in the opening two weeks, when he was creating chances galore.

Production like that is always welcome, whether you’re from Canada or the commonwealth.

“I definitely wanted to be one of the top guys this season,” Broughman said. “I know I can be, just feed off my teammates. And then, obviously, I want to get called up. That’s the ultimate goal. I’ve always wanted to just see how far I could truly make it.

“But my time here is awesome. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. So if it doesn’t happen, I’m totally OK. I’m happy to be here, happy to try to get a win, get a ‘W’ for the city of Roanoke.”