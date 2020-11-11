Virginia No. 1, Virginia Tech No. 11 in ACC men's basketball poll

The Virginia men's basketball team tops the ACC's preseason media poll for the first time since 1982.
It was only the second time that UVa has ever been voted No. 1 in the 52-year history of the ACC preseason poll.
Virginia Tech was picked No. 11 out of the 15 teams.
UVa had 97 first-place votes and 2,2214 points.
Duke was second with 34 first-place votes and 2,146 points.
Defending ACC regular-season champ Florida State was third with 15 first-place votes and 1,973 points.
North Carolina was fourth with seven first-place votes and 1,933 points.
Louisville was fifth with two first-place votes and 1,693 points.
Marquette transfer Sam Hauser of UVa was one of six players on the media's preseason All-ACC first team. He was second in the voting for All-ACC with 89 points.
UVa point guard Kihei Clark made the second team.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks was voted the preseason ACC player of the year. He had 102 points; Hauser was second in the voting for that honor with 24 points.
Scottie Barnes of Florida State was voted the preseason freshman of the year.
Virginia welcomes back Clark, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae from a 23-7 team that tied for second in the ACC with a 15-5 league mark. Hauser, who sat out last year, should make a big impact.
Virginia Tech went 16-16 last year, when it tied for 10th in the ACC with a 7-13 mark. The Hokies return three players who started last year — Wabissa Bede, Tyrece Radford and Nahiem Alleyne. They added graduate transfers Cartier Diarra, Justyn Mutts and Cordell Pemsl. Keve Aluma, who sat out last year after transferring from Wofford, also will be able to play this year. Joe Bamisile is one of three freshmen who have come aboard.
Duke returns Matthew Hurt, Jordan Goldwire and Wendell Moore from a 25-6 team that was 15-5 in ACC play. Highly touted freshmen Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams have come aboard, as has Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape.
Florida State returns M.J. Walker, Malik Osborne and RaiQuan Gray from a 26-5 team. Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes and JUCO transfer Sardaar Calhoun have come aboard.
North Carolina was just 14-19 overall and 6-14 in league play last year but returns Brooks, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot and adds highly touted freshmen Day'Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love, Walker Kessler and R.J. Davis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!