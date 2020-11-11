 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia No. 1, Virginia Tech No. 11 in ACC men's basketball poll
0 comments

Virginia No. 1, Virginia Tech No. 11 in ACC men's basketball poll

{{featured_button_text}}
Clark

Virginia's Kihei Clark was named to the preseason All-ACC second team, while UVa topped the ACC preseason media poll.

 The Roanoke Times/file February

The Virginia men's basketball team tops the ACC's preseason media poll for the first time since 1982.

It was only the second time that UVa has ever been voted No. 1 in the 52-year history of the ACC preseason poll.

Virginia Tech was picked No. 11 out of the 15 teams.

UVa had 97 first-place votes and 2,2214 points.

Duke was second with 34 first-place votes and 2,146 points.

Defending ACC regular-season champ Florida State was third with 15 first-place votes and 1,973 points.

North Carolina was fourth with seven first-place votes and 1,933 points.

Louisville was fifth with two first-place votes and 1,693 points.

Marquette transfer Sam Hauser of UVa was one of six players on the media's preseason All-ACC first team. He was second in the voting for All-ACC with 89 points.

UVa point guard Kihei Clark made the second team.

North Carolina's Garrison Brooks was voted the preseason ACC player of the year. He had 102 points; Hauser was second in the voting for that honor with 24 points.

Scottie Barnes of Florida State was voted the preseason freshman of the year.

Virginia welcomes back Clark, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae from a 23-7 team that tied for second in the ACC with a 15-5 league mark. Hauser, who sat out last year, should make a big impact.

Virginia Tech went 16-16 last year, when it tied for 10th in the ACC with a 7-13 mark. The Hokies return three players who started last year — Wabissa Bede, Tyrece Radford and Nahiem Alleyne. They added graduate transfers Cartier Diarra, Justyn Mutts and Cordell Pemsl. Keve Aluma, who sat out last year after transferring from Wofford, also will be able to play this year. Joe Bamisile is one of three freshmen who have come aboard.

Duke returns Matthew Hurt, Jordan Goldwire and Wendell Moore from a 25-6 team that was 15-5 in ACC play. Highly touted freshmen Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams have come aboard, as has Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape.

Florida State  returns M.J. Walker, Malik Osborne and RaiQuan Gray from a 26-5 team. Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes and JUCO transfer Sardaar Calhoun have come aboard.

North Carolina was just 14-19 overall and 6-14 in league play last year but returns Brooks, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot and adds highly touted freshmen Day'Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love, Walker Kessler and R.J. Davis.

ACC Preseason Poll

Predicted order of finish in the ACC's preseason media poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points.

1. UVa (97): 2,214

2. Duke (34): 2,146

3. FSU (15): 1,973

4. UNC (7): 1,933

5. Louisville (2): 1,693

6. Syracuse: 1,234

7. Miami: 1,223

8. N.C. State: 1,149

9. Georgia Tech: 1,147

10. Clemson 1,057

11. Virginia Tech: 794

12. Notre Dame: 769

13. Pitt: 635

14. BC: 404

15. Wake Forest: 229

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Garrison Brooks, UNC: 137 points

Sam Hauser, UVa: 89

Scottie Barnes, FSU: 59

Jalen Johnson, Duke: 52

Aamir Sims, Clemson: 50

Chris Lykes, Miami: 50

Second Team

David Johnson, Louisville: 46

Jose Alvarado, Ga. Tech: 43

M.J. Walker, FSU: 38

Kihei Clark, UVa: 37

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke: 32

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Garrison Brooks, UNC: 102 points

Sam Hauser, UVa: 24

M.J. Walker, FSU: 10

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke: 7

Aamir Simms, Clemson: 5

Matthew Hurt, Duke: 3

Chris Lykes, Miami: 3

Kihei Clark, UVa: 3

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Scottie Barnes, FSU: 64 points

Jalen Johnson, Duke 60

Caleb Love, UNC 9

Day'Ron Sharpe, UNC: 6

DJ Steward, Duke: 4

Reece Beekman, UVa: 3

Jeremy Roach, Duke: 3

RJ Davis, UNC: 3

Mark Williams, Duke: 2

Cam Hayes, N.C. State: 1

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert