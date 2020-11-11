Virginia No. 1, Virginia Tech No. 11 in ACC men's basketball poll

The Virginia men's basketball team tops the ACC's preseason media poll for the first time since 1982.

It was only the second time that UVa has ever been voted No. 1 in the 52-year history of the ACC preseason poll.

Virginia Tech was picked No. 11 out of the 15 teams.

UVa had 97 first-place votes and 2,2214 points.

Duke was second with 34 first-place votes and 2,146 points.

Defending ACC regular-season champ Florida State was third with 15 first-place votes and 1,973 points.

North Carolina was fourth with seven first-place votes and 1,933 points.

Louisville was fifth with two first-place votes and 1,693 points.

Marquette transfer Sam Hauser of UVa was one of six players on the media's preseason All-ACC first team. He was second in the voting for All-ACC with 89 points.

UVa point guard Kihei Clark made the second team.

North Carolina's Garrison Brooks was voted the preseason ACC player of the year. He had 102 points; Hauser was second in the voting for that honor with 24 points.