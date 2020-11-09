Virginia No. 4 in AP preseason men's basketball Top 25

The Virginia men's basketball team was ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press preseason men's basketball Top 25 poll Monday.

Gonzaga tops the poll, with Baylor No. 2 and Villanova No. 3.

Gonzaga got 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points from the 64-member media panel. Baylor had 24 first-place votes and 1,540 points.

Villanova had 11 first-place votes and UVa got one first-place vote.

Iowa is No. 5 in the poll, followed by Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky.

Creighton is No. 11, followed by Tennessee, Michigan State, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

North Carolina is No. 16, followed by Houston, Arizona State, Texas and Oregon.

Florida State is No. 21, followed by UCLA, Ohio State, Rutgers and Michigan.

LSU was the first team in the "also receiving votes" category.

Virginia welcomes back Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg), Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae from a 23-7 team. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser, who sat out last year, should make a big impact.