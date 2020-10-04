Virginia quarterback's play a bright spot in 41-23 loss to Clemson

Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth reached back with one hand to catch a ball intended for UVa’s 6-foot-7 freshman, Lavel Davis.

“I think we would have scored there and the outcome of the game — just the score of the game — could have looked different,” Armstrong said.

Virginia and Clemson played in the 2019 ACC championship game, won by the Tigers 62-17 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“They are going to win some games; that’s for sure,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday night. “That quarterback is just what I thought he would be. He’s a really good player.”

Virginia fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams.

Not to be overlooked Saturday was Clemson running back Travis Etienne, whose rushing numbers (14 carries, 73 yards, one touchdown) were not spectacular.

However, Etienne also had five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

“Etienne was difficult to tackle and probably the difference in the game, [along with] maybe with a turnover by us and an interception by them in the end zone,” Mendenhall said.

“I liked our execution, but a handful of plays was the difference. [It was] a significantly different story than a year ago and that’s how I see it.”

