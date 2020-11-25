Virginia Tech beats Radford in men's basketball opener

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team opened the season with a 77-62 win over Radford on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum.

Keve Aluma, who sat out last season after transferring from Wofford, had 19 points in his Tech debut.

Nahiem Alleyne had 14 points for Tech, which led the entire second half. Hunter Cattoor added 12 points.

Dravon Mangum, who sat out last year after transferring from Charlotte, had 12 points in his Radford debut. Josiah Jeffers also had 12 points.

Freshman point guard Fah'Mir Ali had 10 points in his Radford debut.

Down 27-26, Tech went on a 9-0 run to grab a 35-27 lead with 48 seconds left in the half. Tech led the rest of the way. Alleyne had the final seven points of the run.

Tech led 37-31 at the half.

Each team bench was split into three rows, with both the rows and chairs socially distant, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players and coaches wore masks on the benches.

Players did not crowd around Tech coach Mike Young during timeout huddles.

There were about 100 fans scattered in the stands.