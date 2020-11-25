 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech beats Radford in men's basketball opener
0 comments

Virginia Tech beats Radford in men's basketball opener

{{featured_button_text}}
VTRU

Wabissa Bede (3) of Virginia Tech shoots past Fah'Mir Ali (0) of Radford.

 MATT GENTRY/The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team opened the season with a 77-62 win over Radford on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum.

Keve Aluma, who sat out last season after transferring from Wofford, had 19 points in his Tech debut.

Nahiem Alleyne had 14 points for Tech, which led the entire second half. Hunter Cattoor added 12 points.

Dravon Mangum, who sat out last year after transferring from Charlotte, had 12 points in his Radford debut. Josiah Jeffers also had 12 points.

Freshman point guard Fah'Mir Ali had 10 points in his Radford debut.

Down 27-26, Tech went on a 9-0 run to grab a 35-27 lead with 48 seconds left in the half. Tech led the rest of the way. Alleyne had the final seven points of the run.

Tech led 37-31 at the half.

Each team bench was split into three rows, with both the rows and chairs socially distant, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players and coaches wore masks on the benches.

Players did not crowd around Tech coach Mike Young during timeout huddles.

There were about 100 fans scattered in the stands.

Young went with a small starting lineup of returning starters Wabissa Bede, Tyrece Radford and Alleyne; returning backup Cattor; and Alleyne.

Jalen Cone, John Ojiako and Darius Maddox did not play for Tech, although Maddox was in uniform.

Mike Jones, who had to replace his entire starting five from last season, went with a starting lineup of Chyree Walker, Lewis Djonkam, Mangum, Ali and Jeffers.

Quinton Morton-Robertson was expected to start but did not play for Radford.

This story will be updated later with quotes.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert