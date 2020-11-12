Virginia Tech men's basketball getting ready for uncertain season because of pandemic

Because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, a number of college football teams around the country have had to postpone or cancel games this season.
Soon, it will be time for the college basketball season — and basketball teams have far fewer players at their disposal than football teams do.
So Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young is bracing for the possibility that COVID-19 might disrupt his team's season, too.
"We're kidding ourselves if we think that we're not going to have an issue [with a player testing positive] throughout the course of the season," Young said Thursday on his team's media-day video conference. "The realist in me thinks that we're all going to be affected at some point during the season."
On Wednesday, ACC member Miami's Nov. 25 season opener against Stetson was postponed because a Stetson player's positive test result Wednesday has put the Stetson team in isolation until 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.
"I'm holding on for dear life," said Young, whose team will host Radford in its Nov. 25 season opener. "I hope that we can get to the 25th.
"It's a day-by-day deal."
The Hokies' nonconference games will either be played in Blacksburg or at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut.
But the ACC portion of the schedule will feature plenty of travel, including out-of-state trips to Louisville, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Miami, North Carolina, Florida State and N.C. State.
Is the ACC part of the schedule the bigger concern for Young as he tries to get his team through the season?
"I'm concerned about all of it," Young said. "But just trust that … our team continues to watch themselves.
"Our students are out of here at the Thanksgiving break and they'll be gone through Jan. 19, I think, so we have as close to a natural bubble as we can. Is that going to help us? I certainly think so.
"I'm concerned about a lot of it, but some of it's out of my control."
The Hokies will be tested three times each week during the season; that is what the NCAA has recommended for basketball teams.
"Anything can happen, so all of us are just staying prepared," sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor said. "If someone has to miss a couple games, people are going to have to step up."
The NCAA has recommended that a school consider quarantining its basketball team for 14 days if a player or coach tests positive. But Young is still waiting to hear if the ACC will adopt that recommendation for its teams during the season or will pick a different quarantine length.
"I don't know that we have a definitive answer," Young said. "We have things in place now if one were to test positive as it pertains to practice and the … quarantine, but what that looks like during the course of the season, I don't know."
Young is mulling over different lineups in case certain players are unavailable for a game. Wabissa Bede and Cartier Diarra are the team's point guards, but a few other players have also been practicing at that position in case they are needed there.
"The ability to guard multiple positions, the ability to learn multiple positions … would be beneficial," Young said.
The Hokies began preseason practice on Oct. 14.
"We never bring them together as a unit on that practice floor," Young said. "When I have five or six of them, they are behind me, they are spaced out and I've got a board that I am holding above my head [to diagram plays]."
Young said that although his team had "a couple of setbacks in the summer," none of his players have tested positive since preseason practice began.
"I commend our team," Young said. "I ask players Monday morning when we take a Sunday off, 'How was your weekend?’ And the typical response is, 'You know, it was great. I didn't do a thing.’
"They want to play. They understand the only way we can get there is to take care of themselves with personal accountability.
"I've been so impressed with our team's discipline and how they have adhered to the things set forth by our medical team.
"But … we've got a long way to go."
Tech has not revealed its full nonconference schedule yet, but most of it is already known.
After hosting Radford on Nov. 25, the Hokies will head north to play Temple at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Mohegan Sun in a game that will air on ESPNEWS. The Hokies will play South Florida at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Mohegan Sun in a game that will air on ESPN2.
Virginia Tech will host VMI and Penn State in December.
Coppin State announced Monday it will visit Virginia Tech on Dec. 19. Longwood announced Wednesday it will visit Virginia Tech on Dec. 21.
