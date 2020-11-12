Virginia Tech men's basketball getting ready for uncertain season because of pandemic

"I don't know that we have a definitive answer," Young said. "We have things in place now if one were to test positive as it pertains to practice and the … quarantine, but what that looks like during the course of the season, I don't know."

Young is mulling over different lineups in case certain players are unavailable for a game. Wabissa Bede and Cartier Diarra are the team's point guards, but a few other players have also been practicing at that position in case they are needed there.

"The ability to guard multiple positions, the ability to learn multiple positions … would be beneficial," Young said.

The Hokies began preseason practice on Oct. 14.

"We never bring them together as a unit on that practice floor," Young said. "When I have five or six of them, they are behind me, they are spaced out and I've got a board that I am holding above my head [to diagram plays]."

Young said that although his team had "a couple of setbacks in the summer," none of his players have tested positive since preseason practice began.

"I commend our team," Young said. "I ask players Monday morning when we take a Sunday off, 'How was your weekend?’ And the typical response is, 'You know, it was great. I didn't do a thing.’