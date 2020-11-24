Virginia Tech men's basketball team aims for better season

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team did not have a stellar season in Mike Young's first season at the helm of the Hokies.
Young had to restock the roster after succeeding Buzz Williams as coach last year. So the Hokies went from a Sweet 16 team to a 16-16 team.
Young's Hokies tied for 10th place in the ACC with a 7-13 league mark.
But Young has reshaped the roster again, and he hopes that will result in more success in the ACC this year.
"I feel good about our roster and our depth," said Young, whose team opens the season Wednesday against visiting Radford. "I feel good about the progress we've made from Year 1 to Year 2.
"Do we have the opportunity to move up the ladder? I think without question."
Young feels he has assembled a team that can win more than seven ACC games.
"I do," he said. "We are better. How much better? I'm not sure yet. I think appreciably, simply because we're bigger and stronger and can beat you in more ways."
Tech has added graduate transfers Cartier Diarra, Justyn Mutts and Cordell Pemsl, along with freshmen Joe Bamisile, Darius Maddox and David N'Guessan. Keve Aluma, who sat out last season after transferring from Wofford, is also eligible.
"We have so many new guys," Mutts said. "It really is kind of almost a new team."
Tech was picked just 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll this month, but the Hokies are optimistic.
"We have more pieces than last year," said Tyrece Radford, a returning starter who averaged 10.2 points and team-high 6.2 rebounds last season. "Definitely more talent."
Young was still mulling his starting lineup last weekend. His only two locks were Aluma as one of the starting post players and Radford again starting at small forward.
Tech ranked 13th in the ACC in rebounding margin last season. But Tech will have Aluma, Mutts, Pemsl and N'Guessan inside this year.
"We're bigger down there," Young said. "This will be a much better rebounding team."
After beating North Carolina on Jan. 22, the Hokies were 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. But the Hokies, who had five freshmen and two redshirt freshmen last season, lost 11 of their final 13 games.
"We started out strong last year and then kind of hit a wall," sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor said. "The biggest thing [this year] is just going to be if we do take a loss or two in a row, is how are we going to respond and … not let it [have] … a domino effect."
Young has an older team this year, so he figures the Hokies won't hit another wall.
"They're bigger and stronger and they've been through it," Young said. "[There is] a much greater level of maturity."
In addition to Radford, other players back include Nahiem Alleyne (8.8 ppg), who started at off-guard; guard Jalen Cone (8.0 ppg), who has recovered from a preseason foot injury that did not require surgery; Cattoor (6.5 ppg); Wabissa Bede (5.2 ppg), who started at point guard; and post player John Ojiako (2.7 ppg).
Two starters must be replaced. Forward Landers Nolley II, who averaged a team-high 15.5 points, transferred to Memphis. Center P.J. Horne (7.6 ppg) transferred to Georgia.
Tech ranked 11th in the ACC in scoring offense (68.6 ppg) last year, but Young expects the Hokies will be more prolific this year.
"We can attack you in different ways," he said. "The 3-point shot will always be a good part of what we do, but you've got to be able to score around the basket. You've got to be able to get to the foul line more. We'll do that."
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Aluma helped Young’s Wofford squad make the NCAA Tournament two seasons ago, when he averaged 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.
"I just bring relentless activity," Aluma said.
The 6-7, 230-pound Mutts was the front-runner early this month to start at power forward, but he has been slowed by a groin injury.
Mutts, who averaged 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for Colonial Athletic Association member Delaware last season, said he is ready for the jump to the ACC.
"I feel more prepared now than I've ever been because I know the work that I've put in over the past couple months," he said.
The 6-9, 250-pound Pemsl averaged 2.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 12.8 minutes last season for Iowa.
The new faces won't only be in the frontcourt.
Diarra averaged 13.3 points and ranked fifth in the Big 12 in assists (4.2 apg) as Kansas State's point guard last season.
"I can bring great energy, whether it's starting, off the bench," Diarra said. "I can use my driving capabilities to get to the paint and dish out to one of our amazing shooters, … or just drive to the basket and get a layup."
He joins a team that already has Bede, who led the ACC in assist-turnover ratio last season.
"Coach is going to play us a lot together," Bede said.
Diarra had 134 assists last season, but he also had 103 turnovers.
"I was very frustrated with myself with the amount of turnovers I had," he said. "If I'm going to have that many turnovers, I have to have way more assists."
Diarra helped Kansas State make the Elite Eight in 2018. He helped the Wildcats tie for the Big 12 regular-season title the following year.
"His strengths are his quickness and speed in the open floor, [and] his ability to … distribute," Young said.
Diarra started 27 games last season, when Kansas State went just 11-21.
"I didn't feel the same love I did in those previous three years," he said. "I didn't feel like if I stayed another year it would be beneficial for my career.
"I gave a lot to that school … and I had every right to part ways and go somewhere else that I feel more comfortable [at] and feel like it would give a better chance for me to succeed in the future."
Bamisile is another newcomer who could make an impact in the backcourt. The off-guard was rated the No. 78 high school senior in the nation by ESPN last season.
"Just watch for your head, don't try to block him — that's all I've got to tell the rest of the ACC — or you'll be on a poster," Bede said.
