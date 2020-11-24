Virginia Tech men's basketball team aims for better season

"We have so many new guys," Mutts said. "It really is kind of almost a new team."

Tech was picked just 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll this month, but the Hokies are optimistic.

"We have more pieces than last year," said Tyrece Radford, a returning starter who averaged 10.2 points and team-high 6.2 rebounds last season. "Definitely more talent."

Young was still mulling his starting lineup last weekend. His only two locks were Aluma as one of the starting post players and Radford again starting at small forward.

Tech ranked 13th in the ACC in rebounding margin last season. But Tech will have Aluma, Mutts, Pemsl and N'Guessan inside this year.

"We're bigger down there," Young said. "This will be a much better rebounding team."

After beating North Carolina on Jan. 22, the Hokies were 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. But the Hokies, who had five freshmen and two redshirt freshmen last season, lost 11 of their final 13 games.

"We started out strong last year and then kind of hit a wall," sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor said. "The biggest thing [this year] is just going to be if we do take a loss or two in a row, is how are we going to respond and … not let it [have] … a domino effect."