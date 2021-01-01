'Better' Virginia Tech men's basketball team hits road to face Virginia

In Mike Young's first season as the coach of the Virginia Tech men's basketball team, the Hokies lost both of their duels with Virginia.
But Young has given the Hokies a makeover in his second year on the job. The 24th-ranked Hokies are 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC heading into Saturday's 2 p.m. visit to No. 23 UVa.
Does Young feel like this year's version of the Hokies is better suited to pierce UVa's Pack Line Defense?
"Yeah, I do," Young said this week. "We're better. How much better, I don't know yet."
Young said last year's perimeter-oriented Hokies were a "pretty quick study" for opponents to prepare for.
"It doesn't take a basketball person to figure out, 'They've got to shoot the ball well from 3.’ Take that away and we had our struggles. We're not going to offensive rebound," Young said.
But the Hokies boast a more potent inside game than they had last season.
"We can come at you in different ways," Young said.
Center Keve Aluma, who sat out last year after transferring from Wofford, leads the team in scoring (16.0 ppg) and rebounding (6.7 rpg). He rang up a career-high 26 points in Tuesday's win over Miami. The new starting power forward is Delaware graduate transfer Justyn Mutts, who had 15 points and nine rebounds Tuesday.
"They added a lot of size," teammate Tyrece Radford said.
Tech is averaging 10.6 offensive rebounds, up from last year's average of 7.5.
Thanks to that inside attack, Tech is getting to the free-throw line more often this season. After averaging just 13.4 free-throw attempts last year, the Hokies are averaging 21.7 attempts this year. Tech was 13 of 21 from the free-throw line Tuesday, while Miami was 8 of 10.
"We made more foul shots than Miami took. That's a big statistic," Young said. "We did it against Clemson in here, and Clemson's strong and physical."
But UVa commits an average of just 14 fouls, tying for sixth nationally in that category.
UVa (5-2, 1-0) has won the last four meetings in this series.
The Hokies turned in a woeful offensive performance in a 65-39 loss at UVa last January.
Virginia Tech scored just 11 points in the first half of last February's rematch in Blacksburg. But the Hokies outscored UVa in the second half before falling 56-53 on Virginia point guard Kihei Clark's 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left.
This will be the Hokies' first game at an opponent's arena this season.
But the Hokies won't have to deal with a big crowd at John Paul Jones Arena. Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a maximum of 250 fans are allowed at games at UVa.
"I look forward to being there without 15,000 screaming Cavalier fans," Young said. "That was a hard place to play last year."
Tech has been dealing with the same crowd restrictions at Cassell Coliseum, resulting in a subdued home-court atmosphere.
"The officiating crew [Tuesday], … they're chirping at me all night about my team [needing to be] sitting down [on the bench] and not standing up. I said, 'Fellas, this place is empty. This place is dead, OK? We've got to stand down with that sort of thing right now,’" Young said. "We're pulling for our teammates. We've got to generate that kind of emotion from the unit."
UVa also got an emotional boost from its bench in Wednesday's win at Notre Dame.
"We practiced a couple of cheers," UVa coach Tony Bennett said. "We went old school. I asked the guys, 'What are some of your best chants when you were on AAU or high school [teams]?’
"You need that stuff."
Tech fended off Miami 80-78 on Tuesday. Miami’s Isaiah Wong put up a 3-pointer with five seconds to go, but the ball bounced around the rim before falling off it.
"I exhaled so violently I thought I was going to collapse," Young said about the missed shot.
UVa bounced back from last weekend's 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga by winning 66-57 at Notre Dame.
"Still gave up some of the stuff at the rim and had some gaping … holes in our defense, but it was up a notch effort-wise," Bennett said of his team's defense at Notre Dame.
"Gonzaga really exposed us on that end of the floor," UVa forward Sam Hauser said. "That didn't leave a good taste in our mouths. We took that personally. And it showed [at Notre Dame]. … We played pretty well on the defensive end."
Clark had 19 points and five assists in Wednesday's win.
"At times … we threw it to him in the post, and he can make some plays, whether it's for himself or create for others," Bennett said.
"Our scoring and shooting is coming from some more of the interior [players] and Kihei, and that's why we did some things offensively to try to feature them."