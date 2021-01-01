'Better' Virginia Tech men's basketball team hits road to face Virginia

"I look forward to being there without 15,000 screaming Cavalier fans," Young said. "That was a hard place to play last year."

Tech has been dealing with the same crowd restrictions at Cassell Coliseum, resulting in a subdued home-court atmosphere.

"The officiating crew [Tuesday], … they're chirping at me all night about my team [needing to be] sitting down [on the bench] and not standing up. I said, 'Fellas, this place is empty. This place is dead, OK? We've got to stand down with that sort of thing right now,’" Young said. "We're pulling for our teammates. We've got to generate that kind of emotion from the unit."

UVa also got an emotional boost from its bench in Wednesday's win at Notre Dame.

"We practiced a couple of cheers," UVa coach Tony Bennett said. "We went old school. I asked the guys, 'What are some of your best chants when you were on AAU or high school [teams]?’

"You need that stuff."

Tech fended off Miami 80-78 on Tuesday. Miami’s Isaiah Wong put up a 3-pointer with five seconds to go, but the ball bounced around the rim before falling off it.

"I exhaled so violently I thought I was going to collapse," Young said about the missed shot.