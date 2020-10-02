Virginia Tech men's soccer game postponed because of COVID-19

The Virginia Tech men's soccer team's season opener against visiting Virginia on Saturday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues on the Tech squad.

Tech announced the postponement Friday. The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 14.

An anonymous Virginia Tech source with knowledge of the situation declined to say how many members of the Tech men's soccer team had tested positive but said the problem was not necessarily the number of positive tests but rather the subsequent contact tracing. The source said multiple Hokies were unavailable to play.

Tech's Oct. 10 game at second-ranked Pittsburgh will now become the Hokies' season opener.

With the game against fifth-ranked UVa moved to Oct. 14, the Hokies' Oct. 16 game against visiting Notre Dame has been pushed back to Oct. 18.

Tech men's soccer coach Mike Brizendine had discussed the potential fallout from COVID-19 tests this season in an interview Wednesday.

"Every test, you're just sitting there kind of holding your breath a little bit that you don't get a call from somebody saying, 'Hey, we've got to shut this down,’" Brizendine said Wednesday. "The good news is we still have plenty of room in our schedule to adjust if we need to.