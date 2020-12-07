Virginia Tech No. 15, Virginia No. 16 in new AP Top 25

Virginia Tech rose one spot to No. 15 in the new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday.

Virginia fell three spots to No. 18 after needing overtime to beat Kent State.

Richmond stayed at No. 19.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa stayed 1-2-3.

Michigan State, which visits UVa on Wednesday, rose four spots to No. 8.

Duke is No. 10, with North Carolina at No. 16 and Florida State at No. 20.

Louisville cracked the poll at No. 25.

San Diego State also cracked the poll, with Kentucky and Oregon falling out.

Here is the poll:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1518 1

2. Baylor (7) 3-0 1470 2

3. Iowa 3-0 1385 3

4. Michigan St. 5-0 1296 8