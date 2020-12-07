 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech No. 15, Virginia No. 16 in new AP Top 25
Virginia Tech No. 15, Virginia No. 16 in new AP Top 25

Virginia Tech rose one spot to No. 15 in the new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday.

Virginia fell three spots to No. 18 after needing overtime to beat Kent State.

Richmond stayed at No. 19.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa stayed 1-2-3.

Michigan State, which visits UVa on Wednesday, rose four spots to No. 8.

Duke is No. 10, with North Carolina at No. 16 and Florida State at No. 20.

Louisville cracked the poll at No. 25.

San Diego State also cracked the poll, with Kentucky and Oregon falling out.

Here is the poll:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1518 1

2. Baylor (7) 3-0 1470 2

3. Iowa 3-0 1385 3

4. Michigan St. 5-0 1296 8

5. Kansas 4-1 1195 7

6. Illinois 3-1 1104 5

7. Houston 4-0 1090 10

8. Creighton 3-0 1068 9

9. Villanova 4-1 1033 12

10. Duke 2-1 954 6

11. West Virginia 4-1 918 11

12. Tennessee 0-0 767 13

13. Wisconsin 3-1 750 4

13. Texas 4-1 750 17

15. Virginia Tech 4-0 688 16

16. North Carolina 3-1 547 14

17. Texas Tech 4-1 541 17

18. Virginia 3-1 474 15

19. Richmond 2-0 419 19

20. Florida St. 1-0 350 22

21. Rutgers 3-0 293 24

22. Ohio St. 3-0 287 23

23. Arizona St 3-1 218 25

24. San Diego St. 4-0 123 -

25. Louisville 4-0 122 -

Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma St. 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, UConn 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington St 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.

