Virginia Tech squashes Richmond in women's basketball opener

Amoore enrolled at Tech in January and sat out the rest of last season. Wednesday was the first time she had played in a game since a 3-on-3 game in August 2019.

"I was a little nervous because I had that long period of not playing, but as soon as that ball went up, it just felt like it was natural again."

"She's going to be a work in progress all year long," Brooks said.

Jones, a fifth-year senior power forward, had 17 points in her Tech debut. She sat out last season after transferring from Southern Cal.

"It felt really good to get out there and play," Jones said.

Jones, who averaged 4.7 points as a backup for Southern Cal two seasons ago, was 8 of 14 from the field Wednesday.

"[Sitting out] last year helped me so, so, so much," Jones said. "Half the things that I was doing today, I wasn't even comfortable or confident enough to do it when I first got to Virginia Tech. … [It was] just being comfortable enough to take certain shots and having the confidence to know that it's going to go in.

"A lot of the moves I made today, I learned those over the last year as well. So my offensive game has really elevated since I've been at Virginia Tech."