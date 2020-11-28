Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Villanova in OT for 'huge win'

Young wanted Aluma to miss the free throw. But Aluma accidentally banked the free throw in. Tech's lead grew to 64-62, but now Villanova had possession.

"I take full responsibility for the end of regulation," Young said. "Yes, we wanted to miss it. No, I didn't expect him to bank it in. He did. And I failed. I failed to coach my player on one of the oldest tricks in the book and it almost cost us."

"The coaches told me to miss it, so I tried to put more on it and I put a lot on it," Aluma said. "It was probably the perfect bank."

Before Villanova inbounded the ball, Moore drew a charge on Tech's Justyn Mutts. The officials first said the foul was committed by Moore but then said the foul was committed by Mutts.

"He called the foul on No. 25, who was playing for Virginia Tech. We didn't have a No. 25," Wright said. "He didn't reverse it, he called it on 25. He just confused with who was on offense, who was on defense."

"It infuriated me," Young said of the reversal. "Rightfully so, I had a bit of an outburst there. He called it on [No.] 5 White [Moore]. But … I think he got it right. … That was on me. I did not coach that. I just expected Keve to miss it; he tried. He banked the darn thing in."