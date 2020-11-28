Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Villanova in OT for 'huge win'

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young rolled the dice on playing third-ranked Villanova on short notice at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort.
The gamble paid off.
The Hokies erased a 12-point second-half deficit and upset Villanova 81-73 in overtime Saturday night in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic.
"We came in here with a plan, but it's up to them to believe and fight and hang in there and find a way," Young said. "Huge win for us."
Tech (2-0) was originally scheduled to play Temple at the Mohegan Sun on Saturday, but Temple announced Thursday its team was going into a 14-day quarantine because a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Young signed off late Thursday night on playing Villanova (2-1) instead.
"What if if we wake up Friday morning and social media or whatever these guys are looking at all the time [says], 'Virginia Tech had an opportunity to play Villanova and Mike Young said no,’" Young said. "That's not going to go over very well with my team, nor should it. We are here to play. We are here to challenge ourselves. We're here to improve.
Was I thrilled that we were matched with Villanova? No, not this early in the season. … But, you know, let's go. It's a different year, needless to say. So we're going to challenge ourselves and we're going to go lay it on the line. And they did exactly that."
After consulting his players, Villanova coach Jay Wright signed off on the pairing in the wee hours Friday morning, after his team beat No. 18 Arizona State at the Mohegan Sun late Thursday night.
"You know you're gong to play a really good team, a well-coached team. So do you want to do that?" Wright said. "We decided we did.
"We knew it was going to be tough to prepare, but that's what we want to do at this time of the season. … This will help us. I think they could be an NCAA Tournament team, and these are the kind of teams you're going to play in the NCAA Tournament.
"You can't take anything for granted this year. Any opportunity you get to play big-time games, you've got to take it."
How did Tech prepare for Villanova on such short notice?
"I wouldn't recommend it to those of you watching at home," Young said. "I caught myself in my preparation of watching it as a fan. I was admiring their stuff, how they play unselfishly.
"We got [the game plan] to our team, as much as we could get to them over a short period of time. And then your instincts take over. I've got good basketball players."
The Hokies upset the No. 3 team in the nation for the second straight November. Tech knocked off then-No. 3 Michigan State in the Maul Invitational during Thanksgiving week last year.
"I really like their team. They're really tough, really physical, well-coached," Wright said.
"You've got to give them credit because of some of the things they did offensively, like just posting up really strong, better than we defended in the post. Defensively being really physical in their pick-and-roll defense and us not being physical attacking it."
Tech center Keve Aluma had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies.
"Very impressed with him," Wright said.
Down 52-40 with 8:45 left, Tech went on a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to 56-54 with 4:01 to go. Reserve guard Nahiem Alleyne (20 points) made two of his four 3-pointers in the run, while Aluma scored five points in the run.
"We just got sloppy defensively," Wright said.
Tech's Cartier Diarra made two free throws to cut the lead to 62-61 with 12.3 seconds left.
After Villanova's Justin Moore missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10 seconds left, Tech's Tyrece Radford (13 rebounds) snared the defensive rebound.
Diarra drove to the basket and dished to Aluma, who scored inside with 1.3 seconds left to give Tech a 63-62 lead — the team's first lead since early in the second half. He was fouled on the play.
Young wanted Aluma to miss the free throw. But Aluma accidentally banked the free throw in. Tech's lead grew to 64-62, but now Villanova had possession.
"I take full responsibility for the end of regulation," Young said. "Yes, we wanted to miss it. No, I didn't expect him to bank it in. He did. And I failed. I failed to coach my player on one of the oldest tricks in the book and it almost cost us."
"The coaches told me to miss it, so I tried to put more on it and I put a lot on it," Aluma said. "It was probably the perfect bank."
Before Villanova inbounded the ball, Moore drew a charge on Tech's Justyn Mutts. The officials first said the foul was committed by Moore but then said the foul was committed by Mutts.
"He called the foul on No. 25, who was playing for Virginia Tech. We didn't have a No. 25," Wright said. "He didn't reverse it, he called it on 25. He just confused with who was on offense, who was on defense."
"It infuriated me," Young said of the reversal. "Rightfully so, I had a bit of an outburst there. He called it on [No.] 5 White [Moore]. But … I think he got it right. … That was on me. I did not coach that. I just expected Keve to miss it; he tried. He banked the darn thing in."
Moore then made his two free throws to tie the score at 64 with 1.3 seconds left and send the game to overtime.
"Now you're down in the dumps and your shoulders are droopy," Young said. "You've got the game won and you've got to go overtime and play five more minutes. Right back they come."
"We just had to stay calm," Alleyne said.
Mutts (12 points) made a 3-pointer to give the Hokies a 67-64 lead early in overtime. He later made two free throws for a 69-64 lead with 3:35 left in OT. Tech led the rest of the way.
Tech shot 47.4% from the field to Villanova's 42.6%.
"We guarded so very well," Young said.
Tech not only sank 10 3-pointers but also had 32 points in the paint to Villanova's 22 points. Tech outrebounded the Wildcats 40-31.
