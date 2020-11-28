Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Villanova in OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Virginia Tech rolled the dice on playing third-ranked Villanova on short notice.
The gamble paid off.
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team erased a 12-point second-half deficit and upset Villanova 81-73 in overtime on Saturday night in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort.
The Hokies upset the No. 3 team in the nation for the second straight November. Tech knocked off then-No. 3 Michigan State in the Maul Invitational last November.
Tech (2-0) was originally scheduled to play Temple at the Mohegan Sun on Saturday, but Temple announced Thursday its team was going into a 14-day quarantine because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
Virginia Tech coach Mike Young signed off late Thursday night on playing Villanova instead. Coach Jay Wright of Villanova (2-1) signed off on the pairing in the wee hours Friday morning, after beating nationally ranked Arizona State at the Mohegan Sun late Thursday night.
The game was tied at 38 with 15:16 to go, but the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to build a 49-38 lead with 10:38 to go. Villanova was shooting 57.1% from the field in the second half to Tech's 33.3% at that point.
Down 52-40 with 8:45 left, Tech went on a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to 56-54 with 4:01 to go. Nahiem Alleyne had two 3-pointers in the run, while Keve Aluma had five points in the run.
Villanova's Collin Gillespie sank two free throws to extend the lead to 58-54.
Tyrece Radford made two free throws to cut the lead to 58-56 with 2:24 left.
After Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored for the Wildcats, Wabissa Bede buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 60-59 with 1:44 left.
Robinson-Earl scored to extend the lead to 62-59 with 1:11 left.
Cartier Diarra made two free throws to cut the lead to 62-61 with 12.3 seconds left.
Justin Moore missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10 seconds left. Radford got the defensive rebound.
Diarra drove and dished to Aluma, who scored inside with 1.3 seconds left and was fouled. The basket gave Tech a 63-62 lead, and the free throw made it 64-62.
But Justyn Mutts was called for a foul before the inbounds pass, after the officials reversed their original call that Moore committed a foul. Moore made two free throws to tie the score at 64 with 1.3 seconds left and send the game to overtime.
Mutts made a 3-pointer to give the Hokies a 67-64 lead early in overtime. He later made two free throws for a 69-64 lead with 3:35 left in OT.
After Moore scored, Alleyne scored for a 71-66 lead.
After a Caleb Daniels 3-pointer, Aluma scored and was fouled. The basket and free throw gave Tech a 74-68 lead with 44.3 seconds left.
Diarra made one of two free throws for a 75-69 lead with 33.5 seconds to go in OT.
Tech jumped to an 18-11 lead over Villanova with 8:15 left in the first half. Tech was shooting 62% from the field at that point to the Wildcats' 27%.
Villanova went on an 8-0 run to grab a 27-25 lead with 2:10 left in the half. Gillespie began the run with back-to-back 3-pointers. He finished the half with 18 points and four 3-pointers.
The teams were tied at 29 at halftime. Tech shot 52% from the field in the half to Villanova's 38%. Tech had 20 points in the paint in the half. Villanova had six 3-pointers in the half to Tech's three.
Young tinkered with his lineup, starting Mutts instead of Alleyne. Mutts played power forward, with Tyrese Radford shifting back to his usual small forward slot after having started at power forward in the small starting lineup Tech used in Wednesday's opener.
The Hokies will play their second and final "Bubbleville" game against South Florida on Sunday night.
