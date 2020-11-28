Virginia Tech upsets No. 3 Villanova in OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Virginia Tech rolled the dice on playing third-ranked Villanova on short notice.

The gamble paid off.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team erased a 12-point second-half deficit and upset Villanova 81-73 in overtime on Saturday night in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort.

The Hokies upset the No. 3 team in the nation for the second straight November. Tech knocked off then-No. 3 Michigan State in the Maul Invitational last November.

Tech (2-0) was originally scheduled to play Temple at the Mohegan Sun on Saturday, but Temple announced Thursday its team was going into a 14-day quarantine because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young signed off late Thursday night on playing Villanova instead. Coach Jay Wright of Villanova (2-1) signed off on the pairing in the wee hours Friday morning, after beating nationally ranked Arizona State at the Mohegan Sun late Thursday night.

The game was tied at 38 with 15:16 to go, but the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to build a 49-38 lead with 10:38 to go. Villanova was shooting 57.1% from the field in the second half to Tech's 33.3% at that point.