Virginia Tech-Virginia men's basketball game postponed because of COVID-19

The latest chapter in the Virginia Tech-Virginia men's basketball rivalry will not take place Saturday after all.

The ACC and the two schools announced Friday that the game in Charlottesville has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test of a UVa men's basketball staff member and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the UVa program.

The No. 24 Hokies (8-1, 2-0 ACC) and the No. 23 Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) were supposed to square off on an ACC Network telecast.

This is the second time the UVa men's basketball team has had COVID-19 issues.

UVa announced Dec. 8 that it could not play Michigan State the following day because of COVID-19 issues within the UVa program. UVa announced Dec. 9 it was going on a COVID-19 pause, forcing the postponement of a Dec. 13 game with William and Mary and the cancellation of a Dec. 19 game with Villanova. UVa returned to practice Dec. 19 and played William and Mary three days later.

The Cavaliers lost to Gonzaga last weekend and won at Notre Dame on Wednesday. They are scheduled to host Wake Forest next Wednesday.

The Hokies are now off until they visit Louisville next Wednesday.