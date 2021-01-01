 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech-Virginia men's basketball game postponed because of COVID-19
The latest chapter in the Virginia Tech-Virginia men's basketball rivalry will not take place Saturday after all.

The ACC and the two schools announced Friday that the game in Charlottesville has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test of a UVa men's basketball staff member and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the UVa program.

The No. 24 Hokies (8-1, 2-0 ACC) and the No. 23 Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) were supposed to square off on an ACC Network telecast.

This is the second time the UVa men's basketball team has had COVID-19 issues.

UVa announced Dec. 8 that it could not play Michigan State the following day because of COVID-19 issues within the UVa program. UVa announced Dec. 9 it was going on a COVID-19 pause, forcing the postponement of a Dec. 13 game with William and Mary and the cancellation of a Dec. 19 game with Villanova. UVa returned to practice Dec. 19 and played William and Mary three days later.

The Cavaliers lost to Gonzaga last weekend and won at Notre Dame on Wednesday. They are scheduled to host Wake Forest next Wednesday.

The Hokies are now off until they visit Louisville next Wednesday.

It was the second postponement of an ACC men's basketball game in as many days. The ACC announced Thursday that Notre Dame would not visit Pittsburgh on Saturday because Pitt has COVID-19 issues that had already caused a previous Pitt game to be postponed. Notre Dame will visit North Carolina on Saturday instead.

The Syracuse men's basketball team has not played since Dec. 19, while Wake Forest played Thursday for the first time in 34 days.

Virginia's women's basketball team also has COVID-19 issues. Virginia had to postpone its Dec. 29 game with the Hokies and a game scheduled for Sunday against second-ranked Louisville.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

