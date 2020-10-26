Virginia Tech, Virginia to play in basketball events in Mohegan Sun bubble

“We’re just following the playbook we’ve already established and has been working brilliantly,” Cantone said. “We will just continue to do what we’ve been doing with our doctors and protocols. So far, it’s worked flawlessly.”

Each team will be tested upon arrival. Each school will have its own secured floor in the resort’s 34-story tower hotel, along with meeting and catered dining areas.

The resort’s 125,000-square-foot exposition center will be converted into a practice facility, with courts on which some games also will be played. The teams will move through “back of the house” corridors so they don’t interact with the public.

The organizers plan to use a pool of about 25 officials, who will be housed at the resort.

The casino had already installed safety devices as part of its reopening in June, including ultraviolet lighting and special filters in its HVAC system.

The organizers are not planning to allow fans at the games.