Virginia Tech, Virginia to play in basketball events in Mohegan Sun bubble

The Virginia Tech and Virginia men’s basketball teams will be heading to the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut next month for separate early-season “bubble” events.
The Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, has teamed with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which holds its Tip-Off Tournament at that casino every year, and the Gazelle Group, which runs various early-season tournaments.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers plan to hold a number of what they are calling “Bubbleville” events between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5 at the Mohegan Sun. The casino has a 10,000-seat arena that is home to the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.
Virginia Tech announced Monday it will compete at the Mohegan Sun in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, which will be split into a “Naismith” quartet and a “Springfield” foursome.
“I feel pretty good about us playing up there, just [because of] the testing that is required of every team,” Tech coach Mike Young said Monday in a phone interview.
The Hokies will play Nov. 28-29 in the Naismith group with Temple, South Florida and Rhode Island.
The Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament has been changed to a format with predetermined pairings. The Hokies will face Temple on Nov. 28 and South Florida on Nov. 29.
“I’ve thought about [wearing] a costume and run down and play a couple of $2 hands of blackjack, but I don’t think that’ll be possible,” Young cracked.
Temple went 14-17 overall and 6-12 in the American Athletic Conference last season, while South Florida went 14-17 overall and 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference.
The Springfield foursome of Albany, Drexel, Long Island and Quinnipiac will play in the tournament Dec. 3-4. The Naismith and Springfield groups will not play each other.
Tech had to redo its nonconference schedule after the NCAA Division I Council last month pushed back the start of the college basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25. Tech’s first five games were wiped out.
Young said the Hokies have added a home game with Radford; it will serve as the season opener on Nov. 25. Tech will head to the Mohegan Sun the next day.
Young said that after his team plays Temple and USF, the Hokies will return home and host VMI on Dec. 2 or Dec. 3.
Tech will play a yet-to-be-determined foe in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Dec. 8 or Dec. 9.
After beginning ACC play on Dec. 15 or Dec. 16, Tech will play two more nonleague games that Young declined to reveal Monday.
Virginia Tech and UVa were supposed to be a part of a different Hall of Fame event, the Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte.
The Hall of Fame announced in June that a Nov. 13 tripleheader at the Spectrum Center would feature the Hokies against Davidson; UVa against Temple; and East Carolina against Liberty. But that event wound up being canceled after the season’s start date was pushed back.
“We couldn’t get everybody on the same page, so we’ll do that again, just not this year,” Young said.
Only four of the eight teams in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament — Rhode Island, Albany, Long Island and Quinnipiac — were part of the original eight-team lineup when the field was announced in June.
Tech entered the Tip-Off Tournament picture after the Charlotte tripleheader was scrapped.
Support Local Journalism
“When that fell through in Charlotte, we were looking,” Young said. “We were all over the map — [events in] Orlando, Indianapolis.”
Young said Tech was originally going to be in a Tip-Off foursome with Rhode Island, Minnesota and Marquette. That group eventually turned into Tech, Rhode Island, USF and Temple.
UVa will be heading north, too.
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced last week that UVa will play in a Mohegan Sun event on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.
UVa will be in “Bubbleville Pod One” with Florida, Saint Peter’s and Maine.
The Cavaliers will face Saint Peter’s on Nov. 25 — the day before Thanksgiving. The Cavaliers will meet Florida on Black Friday.
Florida was 19-12 overall and 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference last season. Saint Peter’s was 18-12 overall and 14-6 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
There will be at least nine “pods” of games at the Mohegan Sun in late November and early December.
Rick Giles, the president of the Gazelle Group, expects about 35 teams will participate in the modified bubble, with up to seven games a day.
The Mohegan Sun has already developed protocols for coronavirus testing, cleaning and managing sports during the pandemic. It also has its own medical staff and facilities to treat and isolate anyone who may be infected.
The resort teamed with Viacom over the summer to produce televised events for boxing and mixed martial arts.
“It’s a single site, secluded location, with enormous square footage for social distancing,” said Greg Procino, vice president of basketball operations for the Hall of Fame. “There are a lot of things that will work in our favor.”
Tom Cantone, the senior vice president for sports and entertainment at the Mohegan Sun, said this is not a full bubble like the NBA and WNBA had in Florida, but still a highly controlled environment.
“We’re just following the playbook we’ve already established and has been working brilliantly,” Cantone said. “We will just continue to do what we’ve been doing with our doctors and protocols. So far, it’s worked flawlessly.”
Each team will be tested upon arrival. Each school will have its own secured floor in the resort’s 34-story tower hotel, along with meeting and catered dining areas.
The resort’s 125,000-square-foot exposition center will be converted into a practice facility, with courts on which some games also will be played. The teams will move through “back of the house” corridors so they don’t interact with the public.
The organizers plan to use a pool of about 25 officials, who will be housed at the resort.
The casino had already installed safety devices as part of its reopening in June, including ultraviolet lighting and special filters in its HVAC system.
The organizers are not planning to allow fans at the games.
Meanwhile, ESPN had been planning to hold a number of the early-season tournaments that it runs in a bubble in Orlando, Florida. But ESPN announced Monday it was canceling those tournaments because of “certain challenges surrounding testing protocols.” That news does not affect Tech nor UVa.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!