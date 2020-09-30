Virginia Tech volleyball matches off because of COVID-19

The Virginia Tech volleyball team will not play its next four matches because of positive COVID-19 tests on the squad and subsequent contact tracing.

Tech announced Wednesday in a news release that it was pausing volleyball matches and practices “out of an abundance of caution and based on the lack of availability of multiple members of the Virginia Tech team.”

An anonymous Virginia Tech source with knowledge of the situation declined to say how many members of the team had tested positive but said most of the unavailable players were sidelined because of contact tracing and not because they had tested positive themselves. The source declined to say how many Hokies were unavailable.

The Hokies (1-2, 1-1 ACC) were supposed to visit North Carolina State for matches Friday and Saturday, followed by a visit to Duke for matches on Oct. 9-10. All four matches are now off. It remains to be seen if they will be made up at a later date.

Tech said in the news release that it hopes to return to action against Virginia on Oct. 16, “pending the necessary player availability to resume practice.”