Virginia Tech volleyball matches off because of COVID-19

The Virginia Tech volleyball team will not play its next four matches because of positive COVID-19 tests on the squad and subsequent contact tracing.
Tech announced Wednesday in a news release that it was pausing volleyball matches and practices “out of an abundance of caution and based on the lack of availability of multiple members of the Virginia Tech team.”
An anonymous Virginia Tech source with knowledge of the situation declined to say how many members of the team had tested positive but said most of the unavailable players were sidelined because of contact tracing and not because they had tested positive themselves. The source declined to say how many Hokies were unavailable.
The Hokies (1-2, 1-1 ACC) were supposed to visit North Carolina State for matches Friday and Saturday, followed by a visit to Duke for matches on Oct. 9-10. All four matches are now off. It remains to be seen if they will be made up at a later date.
Tech said in the news release that it hopes to return to action against Virginia on Oct. 16, “pending the necessary player availability to resume practice.”
Matches with UVa on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 were supposed to mark the end of the fall portion of Tech’s schedule. But some other ACC volleyball teams are playing through the end of the month, so there might be a chance to make up the Duke and State matches.
The decision to pause volleyball activities was made after consultation with ACC and Virginia Tech officials and with the Tech athletic department’s chief medical officer, Dr. Mark Rogers.
The Hokies played two home matches with North Carolina last week, falling to UNC on Sept. 24 before beating the Tar Heels Friday.
Tech opened the season with a Sept. 17 home win over The Citadel.
The Hokies hope to play matches in the spring as well.
This is the second time this fall that COVID-19 issues on a Tech team has prompted the university to pause a team’s athletic activities. Virginia Tech’s Sept. 19 football opener against Virginia was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Tech football team and subsequent quarantining of some players.
