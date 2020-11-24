 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks gets contract extension
Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks gets contract extension

Kenny

Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has been rewarded with a four-year contract extension.

 The Roanoke Times, File February

Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has agreed to a four-year contract extension.

The new deal extends his contract through the 2025-26 season.

Brooks had signed a six-year contract when he was hired away from James Madison in March 2016. That contract was due to expire after the 2021-22 season.

The Hokies went 21-9 overall and had a school-record 11 ACC wins last season, when they finished with a winning ACC record for the first time (11-7). Tech tied for fourth place — the program's best ACC finish ever. The Hokies were a safe bet to make the NCAA tournament for the first time in 14 years, but the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Tech made the WNIT in Brooks' first three years at the school. Tech has won more than 20 games in each of Brooks' four years at the helm of the Hokies.

Brooks is 86-49 at Tech, which opens the season Wednesday against Richmond.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

