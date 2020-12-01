Virginia Tech women's basketball team sinks 16 3-pointers against George Washington

BLACKSBURG — The George Washington women's basketball team allowed just 37 points to Old Dominion last weekend.
But Virginia Tech scored more points than that in the first half against George Washington on Tuesday.
The Hokies put on another offensive show, cruising to a 92-57 rout of the Colonials at Cassell Coliseum.
"We definitely ran into an offensive buzz saw," said GW coach Jennifer Rizzotti, 45, who was once such a stellar point guard for UConn that she earned national player of the year honors and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
George Washington (2-1) trailed 49-27 at halftime. The Hokies shot 62.5% from the field in the first quarter and 63.3% in the second quarter.
"Once they see the ball going in, they're tough to stop," said Rizzotti, who will be an assistant coach for the U.S. women's basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics. "They had great balance with their inside-outside play."
The Hokies (3-0) sank 16 3-pointers, tying the team's Cassell Coliseum record, which was set two years ago against Longwood.
"People wondered if we were going to be able to shoot the ball like we did last year, and I felt like we could shoot it better," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.
"We have the capability of really lighting it up from the 3-point line. I don't think that's an anomaly. That's who we are. We can do that. We just kind of focus a little bit more on the inside."
Aisha Sheppard had 22 points and was 5 of 10 from 3-point range for the Hokies.
"Once Shep makes her first one, she's really good about hunting and getting herself another shot," Rizzotti said.
Freshman point guard Georgia Amoore scored 17 points and made three 3-pointers.
"Last year we didn't have the shooting ability from the point guard position," Brooks said. "Amoore can shoot the ball as well as anybody on our team."
Cayla King tallied 12 points and drained four 3-pointers.
The Hokies shot 51.6% from 3-point range (16 of 31).
"When we're all clicking on all cylinders like that, it almost feels like we're unguardable," Sheppard said. "We know that we can hit outside shots like normal; that's always our M.O. But … if we hit outside shots, we know that the defense [has] got to close out on us and then we can start throwing that thing inside to our two bigs."
George Washington opened its season with a 53-38 win over NCAA Division II member Lincoln 53-38 and stifled ODU 55-37.
But the Hokies shot 55.6% from the field.
"We didn't play anybody with the size that Virginia Tech has," Rizzotti said.
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who is 6-foot-5, had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Power forward Asiah Jones, who is 6-3, added five points and eight rebounds.
"It takes a lot of effort for our smaller post players to defend those guys," Rizzotti said. "They do a great job of being patient, finding their opportunities to score but also setting great screens and getting their guards good shots."
The Hokies have scored more than 80 points in each of their three games, including an 85-point outing against Richmond and an 81-point outburst against Liberty.
That is the first time the Hokies have pulled off that feat since the 1981-82 season, when Carol Alfano's squad scored 89 against William and Mary, 81 against Radford and 92 against American in its first three games.
"We have kids who can flat out score it," Brooks said. "We feel like we can shoot the basketball against anybody.
"I knew [before the season] we had a team that was very explosive. Obviously with the two bigs that we have inside, … we can score … with the best of them. They garner so much attention that we have great shooters on the outside [to take advantage]."
Virginia Tech jumped to a 13-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.
Amoore began the run with two layups. Kitley also had two baskets in the run. Sheppard had five points in the run.
"Their point guard did a great job of pushing tempo," Rizzotti said. "We weren't really quite ready with our defense in transition.
"They do a nice job of spreading you out with the two shooters on the wings and then really making you worry about their post players."
The 92 points were the most Tech has scored in the 22-game history of the series. It was the teams' first meeting in eight years.
Galax High School graduate Essence Brown had three points off the bench for George Washington.
