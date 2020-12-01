Virginia Tech women's basketball team sinks 16 3-pointers against George Washington

But the Hokies shot 55.6% from the field.

"We didn't play anybody with the size that Virginia Tech has," Rizzotti said.

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who is 6-foot-5, had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Power forward Asiah Jones, who is 6-3, added five points and eight rebounds.

"It takes a lot of effort for our smaller post players to defend those guys," Rizzotti said. "They do a great job of being patient, finding their opportunities to score but also setting great screens and getting their guards good shots."

The Hokies have scored more than 80 points in each of their three games, including an 85-point outing against Richmond and an 81-point outburst against Liberty.

That is the first time the Hokies have pulled off that feat since the 1981-82 season, when Carol Alfano's squad scored 89 against William and Mary, 81 against Radford and 92 against American in its first three games.

"We have kids who can flat out score it," Brooks said. "We feel like we can shoot the basketball against anybody.