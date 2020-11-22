Virginia Tech women's basketball team to look inside

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team will be doing "a 180" with its offensive approach this season.

The Hokies will emphasize throwing the ball inside instead of launching 3-pointers.

"You might not recognize us. We've done a 180," said coach Kenny Brooks, whose team will open the season Wednesday against visiting Richmond. "We're just a little bit more deliberate. I can't believe that's coming out of my mouth.

"We want to go fast, … want to shoot the 3. We just won't be as reliant on the 3 as we have been. We're going to be looking for more efficiency, throwing the ball inside, … getting points in the paint.

"Instead of the high flying, get it up and down the court, look for the 3 in transition — we will look for that at times, but we will be more deliberate because we have two great post players."

The Hokies ranked second in the ACC last season with an average of 7.6 3-point baskets. But Brooks adopted a get-the-ball-inside approach late in the season because of the emergence of center Elizabeth Kitley, who was named last season's ACC freshman of the year.

Brooks wants Kitley to be "the focal point" of the offense this year.