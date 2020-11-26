Virginia Tech's basketball game with Temple canceled

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's game against Temple on Saturday night has been canceled.

Temple announced Thursday that its men's basketball team is pausing activities and beginning a 14-day quarantine because one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19.

Temple was scheduled to play the Hokies at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The game was to have aired on ESPNEWS.

It would have been Tech's second game of the season and Temple's first.

"Through our daily testing we work to mitigate the spread of the virus, but nothing is foolproof," Temple coach Aaron McKie said in a statement. "This is not the way we anticipated opening our season, but we will follow our medical professionals' guidance in preparation for restarting practice in two weeks."

Saturday's game was one of two Tech was scheduled to play at the Mohegan Sun, along with a Sunday night game against South Florida that will air on ESPN2.

According to Tech, event organizers are seeking a replacement opponent for Tech for Saturday out of the pool of schools already at the resort. It could be tough to find a foe on such short notice, though.