VMI basketball moves on without another standout

For the second straight fall, the VMI basketball team is heading into the season without its leading scorer from the previous year.

Point guard Bubba Parham, who led not just VMI but the entire Southern Conference in scoring as a sophomore in the 2018-19 season, decided in April 2019 to transfer to Georgia Tech.

Last spring, Travis Evee opted to transfer to Rice. The point guard was named the SoCon freshman of the year last season — the same honor Parham had earned two years earlier.

"It's tough," VMI coach Dan Earl said. "You'd prefer to keep them."

Evee was not the prolific scorer Parham was, but he did lead VMI with an average of 12.6 points last season. Evee also had 78 assists, 77 3-pointers and a team-high 47 steals.

And unlike most colleges that lose players to the transfer portal, the military school in Lexington is not exactly able to lure potential replacements from the transfer portal.

"It's not like we go get somebody that's a transfer that's a little bit older and has done something at the college level already," Earl said.

"What are you going to do? How do you respond? It is what it is. I like the rest of the guys on our team.