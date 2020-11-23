VMI basketball moves on without another standout

For the second straight fall, the VMI basketball team is heading into the season without its leading scorer from the previous year.
Point guard Bubba Parham, who led not just VMI but the entire Southern Conference in scoring as a sophomore in the 2018-19 season, decided in April 2019 to transfer to Georgia Tech.
Last spring, Travis Evee opted to transfer to Rice. The point guard was named the SoCon freshman of the year last season — the same honor Parham had earned two years earlier.
"It's tough," VMI coach Dan Earl said. "You'd prefer to keep them."
Evee was not the prolific scorer Parham was, but he did lead VMI with an average of 12.6 points last season. Evee also had 78 assists, 77 3-pointers and a team-high 47 steals.
And unlike most colleges that lose players to the transfer portal, the military school in Lexington is not exactly able to lure potential replacements from the transfer portal.
"It's not like we go get somebody that's a transfer that's a little bit older and has done something at the college level already," Earl said.
"What are you going to do? How do you respond? It is what it is. I like the rest of the guys on our team.
"College basketball I don't think is changing any time soon, so … just get the rest of the guys better and continue to recruit guys that are pretty good players."
VMI will open the season Wednesday at home against NAIA member St. Andrews before visiting Penn State on Saturday and Virginia Tech next week.
The Keydets went 9-24 overall last season and finished ninth in the 10-team SoCon with a 3-15 league mark. They were picked ninth in the SoCon's preseason coaches poll this month.
VMI ranked seventh in the SoCon in scoring defense (71.1 ppg) last season.
"We did a very good job shooting 3's, scoring buckets, but it's going to have to start on the defensive end for us this year," senior Greg Parham said. "That's been our main focus."
The Keydets lost seven games last season by three points or fewer, including two overtime defeats.
"This year's just been a different vibe," Parham said. "We don't want to lose any close games this year."
"A little bit more experience will help," sophomore Kamdyn Curfman said. "We'll be a little more composed, a little more poised in close games, so I think we'll turn it around."
Parham will succeed Evee as the starting point guard. Parham averaged 9.4 points last season.
"He's a guy that can go by his defender," Earl said. "He can also make shots from the perimeter."
VMI must also replace starting guard/forward Garrett Gilkeson, who averaged 9.9 points as a senior. He led the team in rebounds (5.7 rpg) and assists (111).
Sean Conway (5.7 ppg), a sophomore, will replace Gilkeson in the lineup.
"He's a crafty and skilled player," Earl said. "I'm hoping that he's going to take a big jump this year."
Curfman (10 ppg) will again start at off-guard. He sank a team-high 84 3-pointers last year.
"I'll definitely be looking to shoot a little bit more, be more aggressive," Curfman said.
Senior guard/forward Myles Lewis (7.6 ppg) is back in the starting lineup as well.
"Long arms — gets his hands on balls on defense," Earl said.
Jake Stephens, a 6-foot-10, 266-pound junior, will again start at center after averaging 7.1 points last year.
"He's really done a good job of shifting around his weight," Earl said. "He's never going to be the most athletic guy in the world by any means, but he now I think can play … extended minutes.
"He's stronger. He can score around the block a little bit more. … He's really done a good job of getting in the weight room."
VMI ranked second in Division I in both 3-point baskets (10.9 per game) and 3-point attempts last season, but Earl isn't sure if his team will launch as many 3-pointers this season.
Three-pointers remain part of the VMI arsenal, but VMI wants to throw the ball inside to Stephens more this year. Earl said VMI can also get shots in the paint by Lewis, Parham and freshman backup point guard Trey Bonham driving to the basket.
