VMI basketball team seeks more wins

The VMI basketball team hopes to turn some close losses into wins this season.

The Keydets went 9-24 last season, but 11 of those defeats were by six points or less. Seven of those losses were by three points or less, including two overtime defeats.

"Have to figure out how to turn some close games into wins this year," VMI coach Dan Earl said Thursday on a Southern Conference video conference. "I'm hoping that the experience factor will just help us get on the right side of things.

"It's one thing to teach drills in practice. … It's another thing to go through those games and actually be in a late-game situation and figure out how to execute down the stretch or get a stop or get a big rebound.

"How do we get over that hump? So that'll be a big key for us this year."

VMI returns three starters from a team that finished ninth in the 10-team Southern Conference with a 3-15 league mark.

"Our guys are hungry and want to show people that we can do even better in the conference," Earl said. "What's tough is the Southern Conference, … it's extremely well-coached, a very high level. In some ways, you're waiting for it to take a little dip."