VMI basketball team seeks more wins

The VMI basketball team hopes to turn some close losses into wins this season.
The Keydets went 9-24 last season, but 11 of those defeats were by six points or less. Seven of those losses were by three points or less, including two overtime defeats.
"Have to figure out how to turn some close games into wins this year," VMI coach Dan Earl said Thursday on a Southern Conference video conference. "I'm hoping that the experience factor will just help us get on the right side of things.
"It's one thing to teach drills in practice. … It's another thing to go through those games and actually be in a late-game situation and figure out how to execute down the stretch or get a stop or get a big rebound.
"How do we get over that hump? So that'll be a big key for us this year."
VMI returns three starters from a team that finished ninth in the 10-team Southern Conference with a 3-15 league mark.
"Our guys are hungry and want to show people that we can do even better in the conference," Earl said. "What's tough is the Southern Conference, … it's extremely well-coached, a very high level. In some ways, you're waiting for it to take a little dip."
VMI was picked ninth this week in both the SoCon's preseason coaches poll and in the league's preseason media poll.
The Keydets will open SoCon play Dec. 30 at Samford.
VMI's nonleague schedule includes visits to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Several other games, such as a duel with Radford, were scrapped after the NCAA Division I Council decided in September to push back the start of the basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Keydets also were supposed to play in a Nov. 25-28 tournament at the University of Portland. But VMI changed its mind about playing in that event because of the travel involved during the pandemic.
VMI has yet to announce its full nonleague schedule, including its season-opening foe.
"We are … signing contracts, getting them back," Earl said. "We had to scramble.
"We're two weeks away [from the opener] and we still don't know exactly who we're playing when, but we're very, very close."
The Keydets welcome back starters Kamdyn Curfman (10 ppg, 84 3-pointers), Myles Lewis (7.6 ppg) and Jake Stephens (7.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg). Greg Parham, who averaged 9.4 points off the bench, is also back.
VMI must replace guard Travis Evee, who earned Southern Conference freshman of the year honors last season. Evee, who averaged a team-high 12.6 points, transferred to Conference USA member Rice.
"We're going to have to have other guys pick it up," Earl said. "Parham showed flashes of playing very well at different times in the Southern Conference. He's a senior right now, so we're hoping that he plays with even more consistency.
"Stephens, … he'll be a big part of what we do. He can score around the low block more now because he has changed his body, but he can also step out and make shots."
Earl also hopes Curfman and fellow sophomores Sean Conway and Louis Tang will boost their scoring outputs this season.
VMI also must replace Garrett Gilkeson, who averaged 9.9 points and a team-best 5.7 rebounds as a senior. He also dished out a team-high 111 assists.
"He was our anchor on defense," Earl said. "We do have to get better on defense in general, and then when you lose him as well, that hurts."
Earl is still figuring out his starting lineup.
Freshmen of note include point guard Trey Bonham; guards Tanner Mans and Devin Butler; and center DJ Nussbaum.
On the recruiting front, VMI announced the signing of two high school seniors Thursday — Cooper Sisco, a 6-foot-5 wing who averaged 17.6 points at Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas, last season, and Brennan Watkins, a 5-11 guard who averaged 24 points at Kearney (Missouri) High School last season.
