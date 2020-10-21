VMI to kick off football season in February

Are you ready for some February football?
Two months after the Southern Conference decided to postpone its football season until the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league unveiled Wednesday the schedule for the most unusual football season in its history.
The Keydets are scheduled to play eight league games in a nine-week span from Feb. 20 to April 17.
"Our young men, … they're missing competing," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said Wednesday in a phone interview. "The schedule coming out and giving them a finite goal that's definitely going to happen gives them a lot of energy, a lot of encouragement.
"I'm thrilled to death that we get the opportunity to play."
The season will bring plenty of challenges, though.
"If you get snow on the field, how are you going to remove the snow?" Wachenheim said. "When's the kickoff going to be, based on when the sun goes down in a stadium at home that doesn't have lights?
"In a COVID environment, how do you safely travel your team? How big is the travel size of your team? How do you stop and eat when you travel to Samford, which is a very long bus ride?"
"There's a million decisions that you have to think through and make."
"The hardest thing to control is [when a] mom and dad that haven't seen their kids in a couple months that go see them in an away game, making sure social distances are kept among loved ones."
Under NCAA rules, teams can play no more than eight games in the spring semester. So VMI won't be playing any nonleague games next spring, just the eight league games.
The Keydets will kick off the season with a Feb. 20 visit to Chattanooga. The first of VMI's four home games will take place Feb. 27 against East Tennessee State.
"Freshmen will be through the Rat Line by the time we play, which is a positive for us," Wachenheim said.
VMI's regular-season finale will be an April 17 home game against arch rival The Citadel.
A slimmed-down, 16-team edition of the FCS playoffs is set to begin April 24.
The eight games are the usual number of league games for SoCon teams each fall. VMI also plays three or four nonleague games each fall.
Despite moving the league schedule to the spring semester, the SoCon decided in August that its teams could still play up to four nonleague games this fall. But VMI and four other SoCon schools opted not to do so.
SoCon members The Citadel, Mercer, Chattanooga and Western Carolina each scheduled at least one nonconference fall game.
What has it been like for Wachenheim to watch some FBS and FCS teams playing football this fall?
"It's challenging, because you're a competitor and you want to get out there and compete," he said. "But … the decision made by our Institute was in the best interests of the Institute and the players."
The Citadel played four games this fall. Under NCAA rules, that school can play only seven games in the spring semester because 11 games is the regular-season maximum for the school year. So The Citadel will play seven SoCon games in the spring semester instead of eight. Furman was randomly selected to be the one team The Citadel cannot play; that game will be ruled a forfeit loss for The Citadel in the league standings.
Because it now has just a seven-game schedule, Furman will be allowed to play a nonleague foe next spring if it wants.
VMI won't be having spring practice as usual next spring, so the Keydets are holding fall practice instead. Fall practice began at VMI on Oct. 13 and will conclude Nov. 14 with the intrasquad scrimmage that usually takes place in the spring.
On the basketball front, the SoCon unveiled the league portion of each team's schedule Tuesday. VMI is scheduled to play 18 league games (the usual amount for the Keydets), beginning with a Dec. 30 visit to Samford and concluding with a Feb. 27 game at Chattanooga.
The VMI basketball team is scheduled to play its usual two league games each week (usually Wednesdays and Saturdays).
VMI has not yet announced the nonleague portion of its basketball schedule. Division I teams can open the season on Nov. 25.
Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.
