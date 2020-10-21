VMI to kick off football season in February

What has it been like for Wachenheim to watch some FBS and FCS teams playing football this fall?

"It's challenging, because you're a competitor and you want to get out there and compete," he said. "But … the decision made by our Institute was in the best interests of the Institute and the players."

The Citadel played four games this fall. Under NCAA rules, that school can play only seven games in the spring semester because 11 games is the regular-season maximum for the school year. So The Citadel will play seven SoCon games in the spring semester instead of eight. Furman was randomly selected to be the one team The Citadel cannot play; that game will be ruled a forfeit loss for The Citadel in the league standings.

Because it now has just a seven-game schedule, Furman will be allowed to play a nonleague foe next spring if it wants.

VMI won't be having spring practice as usual next spring, so the Keydets are holding fall practice instead. Fall practice began at VMI on Oct. 13 and will conclude Nov. 14 with the intrasquad scrimmage that usually takes place in the spring.