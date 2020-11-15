VMI to visit Penn State in basketball

The VMI basketball team will visit Penn State during the first week of the season.

VMI announced its nonconference schedule Saturday.

The Keydets will open the season Nov. 25 against visiting St. Andrews, an NAIA school in North Carolina.

VMI will then visit Penn State on Nov. 28. It will be the teams' first meeting in five years. The Nittany Lions went 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season.

The Keydets were originally scheduled to play in a University of Portland tournament from Nov. 25-28, but VMI wound up bowing out because Portland did not gain final approval for the event in time for VMI to finalize its flight plans.

The Keydets will have three home games against National Christian College Athletics Association schools — Lancaster Bible College (Dec. 1), Regent (Dec. 7) and Campbellsville-Harrdosburg (Dec. 15).

VMI will play two Big South schools, with Hampton visiting Cameron Hall on Dec. 13 and the Keydets paying a visit to Gardner-Webb on Dec. 18.

VMI's previously announced visit to Virginia Tech will be held on Dec. 3, while the Keydets' previously announced visit to Wake Forest will take place on Dec. 21.