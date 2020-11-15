VMI to visit Penn State in basketball

The VMI basketball team will visit Penn State during the first week of the season.
VMI announced its nonconference schedule Saturday.
The Keydets will open the season Nov. 25 against visiting St. Andrews, an NAIA school in North Carolina.
VMI will then visit Penn State on Nov. 28. It will be the teams' first meeting in five years. The Nittany Lions went 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten last season.
The Keydets were originally scheduled to play in a University of Portland tournament from Nov. 25-28, but VMI wound up bowing out because Portland did not gain final approval for the event in time for VMI to finalize its flight plans.
The Keydets will have three home games against National Christian College Athletics Association schools — Lancaster Bible College (Dec. 1), Regent (Dec. 7) and Campbellsville-Harrdosburg (Dec. 15).
VMI will play two Big South schools, with Hampton visiting Cameron Hall on Dec. 13 and the Keydets paying a visit to Gardner-Webb on Dec. 18.
VMI's previously announced visit to Virginia Tech will be held on Dec. 3, while the Keydets' previously announced visit to Wake Forest will take place on Dec. 21.
Games against Goucher, Marist, Radford and Presbyterian were scrapped because the NCAA Division I Council decided in September to push back the start of the basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
December games against Longwood, Carlow and Christendom wound up being scrapped as well.
VMI announced the Southern Conference portion of its schedule last month, although the date of its SoCon opener has now changed.
VMI was originally going to begin SoCon play with a Dec. 30 visit to Samford. That game is still on the schedule, but VMI has moved up its home game with SoCon rival Mercer from Feb. 5 to Dec. 10 because of a VMI conflict with the original date.
