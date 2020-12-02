VMI up next for surprising Virginia Tech men's basketball team

To no one's surprise, the rebuilding Virginia Tech men's basketball team did not have a winning record in Mike Young's first season at the helm of the Hokies.
But the Hokies have begun Year 2 of the Young era with a 3-0 record, including a marquee win over then-No. 3 Villanova last weekend. After understandably not getting a single vote in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, the Hokies cracked the AP Top 25 at No. 16 on Monday.
So is Young's program ahead of schedule? Is this year's team ahead of schedule?
"All of that is premature," Young said Wednesday on a video conference. "[ESPN's] Dick Vitale says a lot of things that I disagree with, [but] … he made a good point [Tuesday] night … that probably [we] shouldn't even have a Top 25 this time of year.
"We're three games in. We had a good win. We've had a good start. But we've got a long way to go. We're not going to get too fired up about stuff like that around Hahn-Hurst [Tech's practice facility] anytime soon."
Next up for Tech is a Thursday home game with VMI (2-1) — and yet another coaching matchup between Young and Keydets coach Dan Earl.
Earl, who has faced a Young team in each of his six seasons with VMI, has an 0-10 record against his friend. In Earl's first four years with the Keydets, Young was the coach at Southern Conference rival Wofford. Last year, Young's Hokies beat VMI 64-55.
"A lot of people see him as a great offensive mind, and he's certainly tremendous there, but his teams always play with a ton of toughness on the defensive end," Earl said in a phone interview. "At Virginia Tech, they're doing it on both ends of the floor, which makes them so good.
"He's just a tremendous coach and a great person."
Young also coached a nationally ranked team two years ago, when Wofford went 30-5 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Wofford went 3-0 against VMI that year.
Do this year's Hokies look at all like that 2018-19 Wofford squad to Earl?
"They're a little bit more athletic, certainly, and a little bit longer at certain positions," Earl said of the Hokies. "Maybe not as many set plays — maybe just playing basketball a little bit more.
"But with all that said, a very similar-type philosophy — they move the ball really well, they take good shots, they'll shoot the 3 at a pretty high rate."
Post player Keve Aluma was a sophomore starter on that 2018-19 Wofford team. He averaged 6.9 points, although he did score 12 points against VMI in the SoCon tournament that year.
Aluma, who sat out last season after transferring to Tech, is averaging 18.0 points for the Hokies this season. He had 23 points in the win over Villanova.
"You could see flashes and you could see that he's a really good player back when he was at Wofford, but … he's playing outstanding right now," Earl said. "His body looks bigger, looks better. He's moving even better.
"Now he's firing up shots from the perimeter, so he becomes even that much tougher to guard."
Aluma was 0 of 1 from 3-point range for Wofford two years ago but is 6 of 9 from that distance for the Hokies.
"I just never thought he'd be much of a scorer — just not who he was," Young said. "But … every day I can see him knock down 15 3s before practice.
"I've seen some guys stay the same [after a redshirt year], but Keve Aluma worked at it physically, worked at it on the floor and he is reaping those benefits of that work now."
VMI is coming off an 84-71 win over Longwood on Tuesday.
"Dan Earl is a great coach," Young said. "That's a hard job, and the product he puts on the floor year in and year out is fascinating to watch. He's had some attrition here, which I know eats him up.
"He can drive you crazy with what he does offensively, and spreads you out."
Penn State led VMI by just two points at halftime last weekend but outscored the Keydets 49-30 in the second half en route to an 86-65 win.
"They kind of ramped up the defensive intensity and we didn't handle it well," Earl said.
VMI turned the ball over 25 times in that loss.
"One of the biggest keys for us [Thursday] will be taking care of the basketball. We have not been good in that department, unfortunately, to start off the season," Earl said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!