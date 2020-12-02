VMI up next for surprising Virginia Tech men's basketball team

"You could see flashes and you could see that he's a really good player back when he was at Wofford, but … he's playing outstanding right now," Earl said. "His body looks bigger, looks better. He's moving even better.

"Now he's firing up shots from the perimeter, so he becomes even that much tougher to guard."

Aluma was 0 of 1 from 3-point range for Wofford two years ago but is 6 of 9 from that distance for the Hokies.

"I just never thought he'd be much of a scorer — just not who he was," Young said. "But … every day I can see him knock down 15 3s before practice.

"I've seen some guys stay the same [after a redshirt year], but Keve Aluma worked at it physically, worked at it on the floor and he is reaping those benefits of that work now."

VMI is coming off an 84-71 win over Longwood on Tuesday.

"Dan Earl is a great coach," Young said. "That's a hard job, and the product he puts on the floor year in and year out is fascinating to watch. He's had some attrition here, which I know eats him up.

"He can drive you crazy with what he does offensively, and spreads you out."