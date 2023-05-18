Walks have been a bugaboo for Salem relief pitcher Felix Cepeda this season.

The right-hander has often escaped innings unscathed and allowed the Red Sox to keep a lead.

Those free passes have come back to haunt Cepeda over his last two appearances, especially in the ninth inning Thursday night at Lynchburg.

Cepeda walked the bases loaded with no outs and Jose Devers made him pay with a walk-off single that scored Jose Pastrano as the Hillcats claimed a 5-4 win.

The three walks Cepeda (1-2) issued Thursday night give him 16 walks over 15 1/3 innings this season. He has issues three walks in back-to-back contests and suffered the loss both times.

Jose Pastrano led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and then advanced to third on two wild pitches. Nate Furman (2 for 4) drew a walk and stole second to put two in scoring position.

Wuilfredo Antunez was intentionally walked after the at-bat started to load the bases and draw in the infield. Devers’ ground ball up the middle brought in Pastrano to end Salem’s two-game winning streak in the series.

The Red Sox (18-17), like Wednesday night, raced out to an early three-run lead. Albert Feliz (2 for 4) had an RBI single in the second inning, and Cutter Coffey had an RBI double and Ahbram Liendo added an RBI single in the third inning.

The Hillcats (18-18) answered back by scoring twice in the sixth, once in the seventh to tie the game, and then took the lead in the eighth on Lexer Saduy’s RBI single.

Salem loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with no outs and tied the game on Karson Simas’ RBI groundout. Hillcats closer Miguel Vinicio (2-2) induced a double play to prevent the Red Sox from taking the lead.