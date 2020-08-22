Washington football: Rivera ups the intensity at camp

ASHBURN — After being diagnosed with skin cancer, Ron Rivera warned his team that he might be a little cranky in the coming days.
Then came Saturday morning’s practice, which included several poor plays from the team’s offense, and when Rivera gathered the players after practice, he didn’t hold back, launching into a profanity-filled tirade.
“It wasn’t good enough,” Rivera said. “I did acknowledge that I thought the defense had a good day, but my point is we didn’t have a good day as a complete team. That is something that we’ve got to get corrected.”
Rivera had opened the workout by telling his team the next three days would be crucial.
With players having been together for a month, and the first game still three weeks away, Saturday was the first of three consecutive padded, high-intensity workouts, the toughest stretch of this year’s camp.
“By the third day, we’ll see where our guys are,” Rivera said. “I know it’s going to be tough, but that’s the nature of the game.”
At one point in his speech to the players, Rivera singled out veterans Adrian Peterson and Thomas Davis, telling Washington’s younger players they could ask those two what it takes to be successful at the NFL level.
Rivera then called out, by name, a handful of players who are involved in roster battles, telling them that “this is their time” and “this is their opportunity.”
His frustration was particularly evident during the final period of practice. On Thursday, he ran many of the team’s players through 80 simulated snaps, the most that would likely take place in a game. Toward the end of that workout, the offensive linemen were struggling to protect for the quarterbacks.
On Saturday, it was more of the same.
“It’s the two-hour mark, we’re in the middle of a move-the-ball session, and we’re dragging our butts — that’s not good enough,” Rivera said. “That’s only 2 hours and 10 minutes. Imagine going into the fourth quarter, reaching the three-hour mark, and we’re walking. We can’t have that.”
It was the first practice since Rivera revealed he will undergo treatment for skin cancer in his lymph nodes. Doctors believe it is treatable and curable, but he will need to undergo treatment five times a week for seven weeks. If he has to miss a practice, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will take over.
Players have taken to Rivera already, and expressed their solidarity with the coach.
“He is a true fighter, he is a warrior and I know he is going to pull through this,” Davis said.
Jonathan Allen, a defensive captain last year, said in the midst of a chaotic offseason, Rivera has “handled everything amazingly” and helped bring the team together. He said Rivera spoke of not wanting his diagnosis to be a rallying point or a distraction, but for the goal to remain on ultimately bringing a Super Bowl trophy to Washington.
If Saturday was any indication, that will have to start with crisper practices.
The defense had several interceptions and near-interceptions during 11-on-11 time, and that was only because of the nature of the practice — many of the plays would have been dead on arrival due to sacks.
One standout player on offense was wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who served as a security blanket for quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Running back Antonio Gibson also had a lot of action as a pass-catching back.
Haskins looked sharp in 7-on-7 time, but when the pass rush was added, he and the receivers had a number of plays where they weren’t on the same page.
“It’s camp; there’s going to be days where you’re sore, you’re tired, you’re dragging through the mud, it’s natural,” Allen said. “The thing you just have to learn to do is fight through that as a team. That’s what we’re doing right now. We haven’t played football in eight months. There’s going to be some growing pains for us, there are going to be days where we’re dragging. But, we just can’t make that a habit.”
Notes: Alex Smith once again took three snaps in a 9-on-9 format — at one point, his left leg, his healthy one, was grazed by a defender, but that was as close as the defense got. ... Washington released tight end Thaddeus Moss with an injury designation. If he goes unclaimed by other teams, he will move to Washington’s injured reserve list.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!