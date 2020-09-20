Washington Football Team sees growth in loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — At times it felt like Washington wasn’t playing to win against Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
The Football Team opted for a field goal instead of going for a touchdown that would have made it a two-possession game late in the third quarter.
Coach Ron Rivera didn’t use his timeouts on Arizona’s final possession, allowing the Cardinals to run out the clock and kick a field goal for a 30-15 victory.
And the offense didn’t maximize playmakers like J.D. McKissic, who gave a much-needed burst as the third-down back.
But fans who have been following the team since January, when Rivera was introduced, saw exactly what the coach promised for this season — an emphasis on process. After a season-opening win, Rivera doubled down on those comments this week, twice saying the offense probably wouldn’t reach its potential until 2021.
The reason for those comments was evident after one half of football.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled to make accurate throws, the secondary struggled to contain star receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins, and Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had enough mobility to negate Washington’s vaunted defensive line.
“We’re not expecting right now to be the Chiefs,” Haskins said. “We want to be the Chiefs, but the biggest thing is we have to come in each and every week knowing we have to give the team the best we have. Sometimes we might fall short, but [what’s important] is we’re accountable, and everyone owned up to their mistakes today.”
Rivera said he viewed the game as an opportunity for growth when the team watches tape together on Zoom Monday.
“This is a great learning experience because we played two teams today, them and ourselves,” he said.
The Cardinals showed themselves to be a formidable force, and have a schedule on tap (Lions, Panthers, Jets) that could lead them to a 5-0 record in the upcoming weeks.
But Washington’s mistakes eliminated any chance of an upset victory. Miscommunication in the secondary led to a wide-open Arizona touchdown to start the game, then after a Landon Collins interception, Washington’s offensive line allowed Haskins to be sacked and fumble inside the red zone.
Later in the half, Haskins took a sack that knocked the team out of field goal range on third down.
Washington’s growth came in the final minutes, when Haskins developed a connection with receiver Terry McLaurin and the team finally put a touchdown on the board.
It was enough to spark the thought of a comeback, but Rivera was quick to push back when questioned about the specific moments when fans wanted more aggression.
First, the time outs at the end: “No. At that point I don’t want to expose my players to injury. It’s a long season; we’ve got 14 games left to play. We’ve got an opportunity to learn and grow, and that’s probably a little bit more important right now than exposing our guys to get injured in a situation like that.”
Then, the fourth down: “I wanted to give our guys something to have a little enthusiasm about. That’s why I elected to take the points at that point and time of the game. Because at that point we were shut out. And that’s the one thing I don’t want these guys to have to feel, that they were shut out.”
Those answers, and those decisions, won’t fly next year, when the games become exclusively about wins and losses. But Rivera has been up front that he won’t use the final record as the measuring stick in 2020. Sunday, he was true to his word, trading in some short-term aggravation for what he hopes is a larger leap for his team.
“We’ve got a long ways to go in terms of understanding what we need to go,” he said. “This is history. There’s nothing we can do about what just happened but learn from it. And if we don’t learn from it, it was a wasted opportunity.”
• Right guard Brandon Scherff left the game with a right leg injury and will be reevaluated on Monday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!