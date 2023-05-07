The Lady Hornets, a softball team with players from across the New River Valley, brought home a special trophy in April when they won an NSA Autism Awareness tournament.

The event had originally been scheduled for April 22 in Dublin, but was moved to the Grayson County Recreation Fields the following weekend due to inclement weather.

The Lady Hornets won three out of three games to claim the championship trophy, as well as rings for the tournament.

Coach John Crowder reports that the players and their coaches took pride in raising awareness for autism. The girls have been an official team since July 2022, and look forward to playing more in the future.

- The Roanoke Times