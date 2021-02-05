Wood bats and hard shells: Pulaski unveils River Turtles nickname, logo

Pulaski’s baseball franchise is coming out of its shell.

On Friday, the Appalachian League club unveiled its new name and logo: the Pulaski River Turtles.

General manager JW Martin said the name is inspired by the team’s New River Valley location and Calfee Park’s family-oriented culture.

“After thoughtful consideration, we wanted a brand that represents what our ballpark is really all about,” Martin said in a release. “We have a welcoming, fun, family environment that puts smiles on faces. We think this brand captures that.”

The logo features a smiling turtle wearing a “P” hat sliding head-first into home plate.

Formerly affiliated with the Yankees, Pulaski was part of Minor League Baseball’s significant restructuring and contraction this past fall. The Appalachian League announced in September that it would transition to an elite, wood-bat summer league for the top 300 college players in America.

Structurally, the Appalachian League will serve as an entity of Major League Baseball and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline for the 2021 season and beyond.