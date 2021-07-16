Woodpeckers hold off Sox, 7-6

J.C. Correa went 3 for 3 with two walks and an RBI to lead the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 7-6 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Friday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Stephen Scott doubled twice and drove in a run for the Sox (36-28), which trailed 7-0 in the fifth inning but saw their comeback bid fall short.
