Fayetteville pitchers Nolan DeVos and Trey Dombroski combined on a one-hitter; a mix of errors, wild pitches and passed balls by Salem led to four unearned runs; and the Woodpeckers claimed a 7-0 victory Thursday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

DeVos walked three and struck out five over five scoreless innings. Dombroski struck out seven and came within three outs of completing the no-hitter.

Albert Feliz broke up Fayetteville’s no-hit bid with a single to lead off the ninth inning, but he was thrown out at second base attempting to stretch the hit into a double.

The Red Sox (11-12) only had one runner advance into scoring position against the two pitchers. Juan Chacon drew a two-out walk and stole second base in the second inning. He was stranded there when DeVos struck out Yorberto Mejicano.

Zachary Cole went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for Fayetteville (10-13).

Salem starter Jose Ramirez (0-1) allowed two unearned runs on two hits, walked three and struck out six over five innings.

Fayetteville’s first four runs were unearned. The Woodpeckers’ three ninth-inning runs were earned.

Rail Yard Dawgs captain Mac Jansen threw out the ceremonial first pitch to celebrate Roanoke’s President’s Cup championship.