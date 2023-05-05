Salem rattled off three hits in a four-batter span in the second inning Friday night. It was a welcomed sight after the Red Sox were held to one hit in Thursday night’s loss to Fayetteville.

The Red Sox were held to one hit the rest of the game.

The Woodpeckers kept Salem’s offense at bay for the second straight game and claimed a 5-2 win Friday at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Woodpeckers (11-13) have held Salem to two runs on five hits over the past two games. The Red Sox scored 24 runs in the series’ first two games.

Salem’s Cutter Coffey and Lyonell James had back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the second. They both moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, and Coffey scored on Karson Simas’ one-out single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Red Sox (11-13) didn’t have another runner advance into scoring position until the ninth inning when Juan Chacon scored on Miguel Bleis’ sacrifice fly.

Coffey and James drew back-to-back two-out walks to bring the tying run to the plate.

Tyler Guilfoil struck out Albert Feliz to record the four-inning save and preserve the victory.

Zachary Cole went 2 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs for Fayetteville.

Salem starter Luis De La Rosa (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, walked four and struck out four to suffer the loss.