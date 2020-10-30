WynnBET partnering with Martinsville Speedway

As WynnBET prepares to jump into the untapped Virginia market, Billings said it intends for its operations to be live at the earliest possible point.

NASCAR, and Virginia’s track operators, are excited about the possibilities.

“If you look at Richmond, they’re celebrating their 75th anniversary [in 2021]. We’ve been here for decades,” Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said. “And we both have a lot of history and heritage. And to keep that going and just add another element to our speedway, we couldn’t be happier.”

“I think we see this as a tremendous fan engagement opportunity for our sport. An opportunity to drive some additional fan interest,” Richmond Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier said. “Both of our tracks here in Virginia, our roots are deep in NASCAR. And we drive a lot of economic impact. And I think this is another way to continue that trend and driving economic impact for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Virginia Lottery, which is overseeing the state’s sport betting operations, continues to accept sports betting permit applications. The application period will run through midnight on Saturday.