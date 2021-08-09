 Skip to main content
Yorke belts 2 homers as Sox win again
Nick Yorke went 3 for 3 with two home runs, including the go-ahead solo blast in the bottom of the eighth inning, to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Sunday at Haley Toyota Field.

Salem (50-34), which took four out of six from Lynchburg (42-41), holds a 4.5-game division lead over Delmarva.

