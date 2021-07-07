 Skip to main content
Yorke leads Sox past Delmarva
Yorke leads Sox past Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Nick Yorke went 3 for 5 with a solo homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night.

Stephen Scott also homered for Salem (31-24), which got five scoreless innings out of starter Chih-Jung Liu.

