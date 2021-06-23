 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yorke lifts Sox with walk-off in 11th
0 comments

Yorke lifts Sox with walk-off in 11th

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Nick Yorke hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-8 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (24-19) have won seven of nine while overtaking Lynchburg (22-19) for second place in the Low-A East North Division standings.

Yorke, the 17th overall pick of the 2020 draft, finished 3 for 6 with a walk and two RBIs. Matthew Lugo went 3 for 5 with two walks for Salem, while Nicholas Northcut hit a three-run homer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox rally to beat Shorebirds
Local

Sox rally to beat Shorebirds

SALISBURY, Md. – Ceddanne Rafaela hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the ninth inning as the Salem Red Sox rallied to defeat the Delmarva…

Sox winning streak snapped at 4
Local

Sox winning streak snapped at 4

SALISBURY, Md. – Jake Lyons threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief to lead the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 5-1 victory over the Salem R…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert