Yorke lifts Sox with walk-off in 11th

Nick Yorke hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-8 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (24-19) have won seven of nine while overtaking Lynchburg (22-19) for second place in the Low-A East North Division standings.

Yorke, the 17th overall pick of the 2020 draft, finished 3 for 6 with a walk and two RBIs. Matthew Lugo went 3 for 5 with two walks for Salem, while Nicholas Northcut hit a three-run homer.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.