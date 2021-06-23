Yorke lifts Sox with walk-off in 11th

Nick Yorke hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-8 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (24-19) have won seven of nine while overtaking Lynchburg (22-19) for second place in the Low-A East North Division standings.
Yorke, the 17th overall pick of the 2020 draft, finished 3 for 6 with a walk and two RBIs. Matthew Lugo went 3 for 5 with two walks for Salem, while Nicholas Northcut hit a three-run homer.
