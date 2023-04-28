The Washington Commanders went back to the defensive side of the ball for their second pick of the NFL Draft.

After opening the draft with Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, a cornerback, coach Ron Rivera took defensive back Quan Martin, out of Illinois.

Martin has the hallmarks of a Rivera pick — he’s an experienced, savvy player who will be ready to step into the lineup on Day 1.

He projects as a nickel back, which could put former Virginia Tech star Kendall Fuller into an odd-man-out position if the team wants to get Forbes and Martin on the field right away.

Martin will also have the ability to slide to safety, a position he’s comfortable at.

Shoring up the back end of the defense comes at the cost of the offensive line, which was a priority entering this year’s draft.

Washington does not have its third-round pick, having traded it in the deal that brought Carson Wentz to the team last year, but the Commanders do have a compensatory selection at the end of the third round for losing Brandon Scherff to free agency.

The third round of the draft was not over by press time.