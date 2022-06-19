COMMENTARY: Bold moves pay off at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The two most interesting storylines from the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals were authored by two men who dared to take a new lane in life.

Last year, 56-year-old California-based Funny Car heavyweight Ron Capps formed his own Ron Capps Motorsport operation after driving for various car owners since 1995.

Nearly 12 years ago, 63-year-old Louisiana alligator farmer Jerry Savoie decided to enter the high-stakes world of Pro Stock Motorcycle racing.

Those bold moves have paid dividends for both men, who claimed emotional victories at Bristol Dragway on Sunday.

With his second triumph of the season, Capps moved up to third in the Funny Car standings.

“Being a team owner, it’s been an emotional year,” said Capps in his post-race interview. “I now have a lot of people to worry about and I have to deal with noise in the background besides just showing up with my helmet like I used to.”

Capps, who captured his second Funny Car series championship last season, earned his first trophy as a car owner on April 3 in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I was in shock after winning at Vegas, and I was still in shock a couple weeks later that I actually did it,” Capps said. “This is an amazing thing. I’m living the American dream as a small business owner, and I get to do it in the sport I grew up.”

Savoie’s pursuit of a dream began with a conversation with his wife where he explained his desire to race motorcycles at speeds well over 195 mph.

“I told her that I just wanted to win one race,” Savoie said.

Savoie has since won 15 races along with the 2016 NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle championship.

“Hey man, I’m blessed,” Savoie said. “And I love my wife dearly.”

With each successful weekend on his White Alligator Racing Suzuki, Savoie said he feels a deeper sense of gratification.

“I’m having fun and I love racing, but I’m getting to that age now where I would rather be at home than traveling,” Savoie said. “I’ve got cattle and all kinds of alligators.”

As for the celebrity status that comes with national television appearances, Savoie has adapted in a unique way. For example, there was his choice of alligator-themed socks on Sunday.

“I’m a man of very few words,” Savoie said. “When I was on stage before the race today, I showed people my lucky socks. Alligators eat things and that carries over to racing.”

Judging from his reaction Sunday, Savoie has no regrets about his bold lane change in life.

“I said that I wouldn’t cry today, but I’ll be dang if I didn’t cry after winning the race,” Savoie said. When you get to my age and you’re racing these youngsters, you’ve to keep it together and enjoy every day.”

