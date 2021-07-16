 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabethton blanks River Turtles, 3-0
0 comments

Elizabethton blanks River Turtles, 3-0

{{featured_button_text}}
05_20_RIVER_TURTLES-PrimaryLeagueLogo_OnLight (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

PULASKI -- Drew Gillespie, Bryce Woody and Jace Minor and Chase Lorg combined on a six-hit shutout, as the Elizabethton River Riders defeated the Pulaski River Turtles 3-0 on Thursday night at Calfee Park.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert