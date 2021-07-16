Fayetteville halts Salem's 3-game win streak

Zach Daniels and J.C. Correa homered, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 10-4 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.
A night after hitting two home runs, Nathan Perry (Bassett High) went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Fayetteville (27-35). Joe Davis hit his team-leading 10th home run for Salem (36-27), which saw its three-game winning streak halted.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today