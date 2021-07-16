 Skip to main content
Fayetteville halts Salem's 3-game win streak
Zach Daniels and J.C. Correa homered, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 10-4 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.

A night after hitting two home runs, Nathan Perry (Bassett High) went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Fayetteville (27-35). Joe Davis hit his team-leading 10th home run for Salem (36-27), which saw its three-game winning streak halted.

