The Salem Red Sox open the 2023 Low-A season in less than three weeks.

It will be the first under a new ownership group.

The Boston affiliate announced Friday it is entering into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The Carolina League still has to approve the sale.

Once completed, the move will end a 15-season relationship with Fenway Sports Group, which moved the franchise into its current affiliation with parent club Boston.

Allen Lawrence will remain general manager.

“We anticipate a smooth transition in the coming weeks and know that DBH puts fans and community first,” Lawrence said in a press release. “Our day-to-day operations will not change, and our entire organization remains focused on creating an exceptional player development program for Red Sox players, and a positive experience for our fans in the Roanoke Valley.”

The sale will give Diamond Baseball Holdings ownership of 15 minor league baseball teams.

The group also owns Boston’s Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

It owns all four of the Atlanta Braves’ affiliates; two affiliates for both the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees; and single affiliates for the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins.

“In this next chapter, we will work together to promote Salem’s longstanding success and cultivate value-driven opportunities to reach the club’s long-term goals and vision,” Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, said in a press release.