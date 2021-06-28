 Skip to main content
Lopez, Davis key wild Sox victory over Lynchburg
Eduardo Lopez hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 11-10 on Sunday at Haley Toyota Field to earn a split of the six-game series.

Joe Davis went 3 for 5 with two homers, a double and six RBIs for the Sox (26-22), who rallied from 3-0 and 8-6 deficits in a game delayed 2 hours and 20 minutes by rain.

Gilberto Jimenez and Matthew Lugo added two hits apiece for Salem.

