McFarling: No nickname for Salem Red Sox player yet, but 'Joe can hit'

Napoli was drafted in the 17th round. Davis was drafted twice — in the 16th round by the Rays out of high school, then the 19th round by Boston after his senior year at Houston in 2019. Had it not been for some injuries, Davis probably would have been drafted after his junior year, too.

“When you turn in a phone book of injury reports to teams, that kind of turns them off,” he said with a chuckle. “So I kind of knew it was coming. I knew I needed one entirely healthy year.”

He got it — and capitalized on it — while also earning that degree in organizational leadership and supervision.

“I took pride in that,” Davis said. “I wanted to take care of that and kind of set a benchmark for the rest of my family members.”

He continues to make them proud on the diamond, too. His two older sisters played college softball and his older brother played baseball at Texas A&M Kingsville, so they all appreciate how hard it is to do what he’s doing. His fiancée, McKenna, has flown in from Houston to see him play.

“This has been spectacular,” he said of his Salem experience thus far. “I love the town. I love the fans. They’ve obviously been ready for baseball to come back after a year away.”

No doubt. Now maybe a few of them can get together and give this man a nickname. He’s earned it.

