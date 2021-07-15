McFarling: No nickname for Salem Red Sox player yet, but 'Joe can hit'

Joe Davis could use a nickname.
It could be a simple one — “Joltin’ Joe,” “Big Joe,” “Round-trip Joe,” “Tex,” something. As a record-setting home run hitter in college and the Salem Red Sox leader in almost every offense category, he’s got to have a catchy little moniker already, doesn’t he?
“Not really,” Davis said with a smile. “People just call me Joe Davis. First and last name, for some reason. I guess because it’s so short. I think it’s a bit like John Smith — it just kind of comes out that way.”
Davis is something of a renaissance man. The 6-foot, 230-pound first baseman became the first male member of his family to earn a college degree, graduating with honors from the University of Houston.
He rebuilds classic cars and trucks. He loves to hunt in the offseason and catch perch out of the Roanoke River on off days. He collects arrowheads that he finds on his family’s property in Austin, Texas, and frames them. He just got engaged in March.
But one facet of his life really sticks out.
“Joe can hit,” Salem manager Luke Montz said. “That’s all he’s done ever since he’s been drafted.”
Before then, too. Davis was 14 when he clubbed his first home run at a professional ballpark, crushing one out at the Braves’ spring training complex in Orlando. He led the entire state of Texas in home runs his junior and senior years of high school.
He finished runner-up at the College Home Run Derby in 2016 — the same year he broke Houston’s freshman home run record with 14. He closed his four-year career with 53 bombs and a .544 slugging percentage.
And now he’s mashing in Salem in his first full season as a pro.
After a year without seeing live pitching, Davis needed a brief adjustment period. It took only a handful of games. Entering Thursday’s home game against Fayetteville, he leads Salem in average (.335), slugging (.568), homers (nine), RBI (48), doubles (16) and OPS (.954).
“I’ve always taken pride in hitting the ball hard, whether somebody caught it or it went over the fence,” Davis said. “I knew I was going to get back to that, just hitting balls hard.”
The son of a sheet-metal worker, Davis grew to his current size by his freshman year at Houston. The handlebar mustache he sported in college is gone, but the beard remains.
His favorite player is Mike Napoli — the burly catcher/first basemen who carved out a 12-year big-league career and won a World Series title with Boston in 2013.
“I feel like I kind of look like him,” Davis said. “We’re about the same size, got a little pop. He was a guy that was a little under the radar, and I guess I feel like that’s how I am. I’d say that’s my comp.”
Napoli was drafted in the 17th round. Davis was drafted twice — in the 16th round by the Rays out of high school, then the 19th round by Boston after his senior year at Houston in 2019. Had it not been for some injuries, Davis probably would have been drafted after his junior year, too.
“When you turn in a phone book of injury reports to teams, that kind of turns them off,” he said with a chuckle. “So I kind of knew it was coming. I knew I needed one entirely healthy year.”
He got it — and capitalized on it — while also earning that degree in organizational leadership and supervision.
“I took pride in that,” Davis said. “I wanted to take care of that and kind of set a benchmark for the rest of my family members.”
He continues to make them proud on the diamond, too. His two older sisters played college softball and his older brother played baseball at Texas A&M Kingsville, so they all appreciate how hard it is to do what he’s doing. His fiancée, McKenna, has flown in from Houston to see him play.
“This has been spectacular,” he said of his Salem experience thus far. “I love the town. I love the fans. They’ve obviously been ready for baseball to come back after a year away.”
No doubt. Now maybe a few of them can get together and give this man a nickname. He’s earned it.
