NASCAR's spring Cup race at Martinsville moving from Saturday night to Sunday in 2023

Martinsville Speedway will again host NASCAR race weekends in April and October for the 2023 season, NASCAR announced on Wednesday.

Martinsville will host a three-day race weekend for all three of NASCAR's top series on April 14-16. The Truck Series will race on Friday of that week, the Xfinity Series will race on Saturday, and the Cup Series on Sunday.

This will mark the third straight season Martinsville has hosted an April NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series race.

The spring NASCAR Cup Series race will move back to Sunday after having been run on Saturday nights for the last two seasons.

The track will also host the penultimate races of the playoffs for the Cup and Xfinity series on October 28-29. It will be the fourth straight season the final race before the Cup Series championship will be held in Martinsville.

The Xfinity Dead On Tools 250 will run on Saturday of that week, and the Cup Series Xfinity 500 will race on Sunday. Both races will set the field for the respective series for the NASCAR championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday that includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina along with a date shift for Richmond.

The Cup Series schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version, with the 10 playoff tracks the same, the exhibition Clash again returning to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Daytona 500 opening the season on Feb. 19.

However, NASCAR's second stop at Richmond Raceway is being moved from August to July, and the shared NASCAR and IndyCar weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway moved from July to August. The event will again be on Indy's road course.

NASCAR said the Feb. 26 race at Auto Club Speedway in Southern California will be the last on its 2-mile layout. NASCAR has wanted to convert the facility into a short track but the pandemic delayed any progress.

Speedway Motorsports announced last week it was moving the annual All-Star race to North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the race will be May 21. Texas Motor Speedway hosted the all-star race the last two years, and the shift to North Wilkesboro leaves Texas with only one Cup race for the first time since 2004.

There will be only two Cup races held on Saturday nights next year, at Daytona in August and Bristol in September. Atlanta Motor Speedway will also hold one of its two Cup races, on Sunday, July 9, at night.