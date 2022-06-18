NHRA Notebook: Hight finds new form of speed at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Three-time NHRA Funny Car champion Robert Hight found another form of speed Saturday morning just up the hill from Bristol Dragway.

Driving a red, white and blue Chevy Camaro SS, Hight took several laps around the famed high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

What did Hight think of his first actual NASCAR driving experience?

“It’s amazing and so much fun,” Hight said. “I wish I was better at it. I’ve ridden around here with some NASCAR drivers before and they’re awesome. One of these days I’d like to go take some lessons and learn a little bit.”

Hight said there is no chance that he will take a different path in motorsports and venture into NASCAR.

“To do this for 500 laps, I’m a little dizzy right now,” Hight said. “What’s amazing to me is that I will watch this race on TV and those guys will run right along the wall.

“I can’t imagine doing that, inches off that wall all the way around, it’s insane. I still have to get here for a race because that would be a lot of fun.”

With three wins in five final rounds, Hight has been having plenty of fun in his NHRA Funny Car this season. He also earned the No. 1 qualifying spot for Sunday's finals.

PRO STOCK COUNTDOWN

One of the hottest stories in Pro Stock involves the quest for 100 wins by five-time world champion Greg Anderson.

The former crew member for six-time Pro Stock champ Warren Johnson earned his 99th career victory last season en route to the championship.

But counting the final two races of 2021 along with the first six Pro Stock stops this season, Anderson has gone winless.

“We’re not in a panic right now but I’d like to finally put that [100th win] in the bank,” Anderson said. “We’ve made progress at every event. We just need a bit of luck. It will happen, I’m convinced of that. And it could happen this weekend.”

A victory for Anderson at Bristol would be special for several reasons.

“I got my first win at this track on Father’s Day in 2001,” Anderson said. “My dad was here, and I got to hand him the trophy, and that remains one of the most special days of my career. To think that 21 years later I’d be knocking on the door of 100 wins is incredible. To get 100 here, also on Father’s Day, would be absolutely magical. “It’s time to get this over and done with.”

CARUSO’S ADVENTURE

Third-generation Camrie Caruso racer has emerged as the favorite for NHRA rookie of the year honors with her consistent performance in the Pro Stock ranks.

In addition to earning a No. 1 qualifying spot and advancing to a final round, the 24-year-old has qualified for every race she has entered and ranks seventh in points.

“Even before the season started, I said my goals were to win races and win the Pro Stock world championship,” said Caruso. “I know people thought I was crazy but that is what I believe.”

The crew chief and mentor for Caruso is Jim Yates, a former Pro Stock world champion who tunes the Titan Racing Engine program for the Caruso team.

Caruso gained national attention at the April 24 event in Houston when she defeated Bo Butner and Anderson en route to a final round matchup against four-time series champ Erica Enders. Despite losing fifth gear during her run, Caruso nearly upset Enders.

“I want to be involved from top to bottom with this team,” Caruso said. “I get a lot of help from my dad and papa but at the end of the day I want to be the one writing the check and then delivering on the racetrack.”

JUSTIN TIME

Second-generation Top Fuel competitor Justin Ashley continues to make progress.

After making his Top Fuel debut in 2019, Ashley finished seventh in the 2020 standings to claim the NHRA rookie of the year award.

Ashley was limited to seven races in 2021, but he came to Bristol this weekend ranked fourth in the Camping World standings with three final round appearance and one victory. Ashley barely lost to Mike Salinas two weeks ago in the New Hampshire final.

“It was a classic drag race. We took our shot and Mike took his, and he ended up coming out on top. Overall, it was a very successful weekend,” Ashley said.

Justin’s father Mike, a former Pro Modified and U.S. Nationals Funny Car champion, is with his son this weekend in Bristol.

“Dad is my biggest supporter and I have learned so much from him. It would be great to get another win this season on Father’s Day weekend and celebrate with him,” Justin said.